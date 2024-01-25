Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ Drops Terrifying First Trailer | Video

Sydney Sweeney is a nun with a miraculous (and possibly demonic) problem in the first trailer for Neon’s “Immaculate.”

The film follows Cecilia (Sweeney), a young woman training to become a nun in the Italian countryside. When she’s discovered to be pregnant, it is presumed to be a true case of immaculate conception. But, as this is a horror movie, people soon start dropping from tall heights and shadowy figures keep trying to strangle Cecilia during moments of relaxation. Suffice it to say, this doesn’t look to be a bundle of joy.

There are definite shades of other features on display, most notably the 1968 horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” — the gold standard anytime there’s a horror movie about pregnancy — as well as the 1977 cult classic horror feature “The Sentinel.”

“Immaculate” comes from director Michael Mohan, who helmed the 2021 feature “The Voyeurs,” which also starred Sweeney. Andrew Lobel is the screenwriter. Simona Tabasco, Alvaro Morte and Benedetta Porcaroli also star.

The film is a turn for actress Sweeney, who audiences’ last saw in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You” in December.

Neon is continuing to stay in the horror genre. On Wednesday, the studio announced they’d acquired director Steven Soderbergh’s ghostly feature “Presence” out of Sundance. Written by David Koepp, the film tells the story of a family who moves into a house, only to discover it may or may not be haunted.

Neon is also coming off the release of Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” the Ava DuVernay’s independent drama “Origin” and newly minted Best Picture nominee “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Watch the full trailer above.

“Immaculate” is in theaters March 22.