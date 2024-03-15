“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” has entered its streaming era, now available to watch exclusively on Disney+. The concert film, which arrived in theaters Oct. 13, 2023, includes even more content than the theatrical version, which already captured the three-plus hours of show that Swift puts on.

After its launch in theaters, the film was available as a digital rental in December on Swift’s birthday, the 13th. The digital version included performances of three extra songs: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

But the Disney+ version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” includes an additional four secret songs. “Good Morning America” led a countdown to the film’s arrival on Disney+ by teasing three of these four songs — “Maroon,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “You Are in Love (Taylor’s Version).”

The fourth secret song in the set is “I Can See You.” “Cardigan” is also included in the regular set after it was cut from the original theatrical version. The additional four secret acoustic songs can be found after the credits, titled “The Acoustic Collection.”

While Swift touches on nine out of 10 of her album eras during the concert, the debut album doesn’t get any songs in the regular set. Her acoustic performance of “Our Song” made it into the theatrical version of the film. The set order of the show goes as follows by album: “Lover,” “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Reputation,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “Folklore,” “1989,” the surprise acoustic set and “Midnights.”

With a brand new era on the way, Swifties are anxious to know why Swift moved up the streaming launch to a Thursday night when the film will end at midnight Eastern time, usually the time that new music gets launched on Fridays.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is now streaming on Disney+.