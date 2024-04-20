Taylor Swift released the music video for “Fortnight,” the first single from her double album “The Tortured Poets Department,” on Friday night. It came with a “Fortnight Challenge” that called on fans to share videos of a two-week period of time in their lives.

Swift shared her own video, which is replete with plenty of behind-the-scenes moments of the making of the music video, life with Travis Kelce, recording in the studio, traveling and more.

The 15-second clip shows Kelce kissing Swift on the cheek while she’s cooking, Swift’s cats, the singer sewing and baking, as well as celebrating with drinks. Ethan Hawke, who stars in the music video for the song, also made it into the promo clip.

Both Hawke and “Dead Poets Society” costar Josh Charles are in the music video, with the album’s title presumably a nod to the 1989 movie that also starred Robin Williams.

Swift announced the video on social media, where she wrote, “When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another.”

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” Swift continued. “Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”

“I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets),” she added.