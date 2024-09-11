Trump Says Taylor Swift Will ‘Probably Pay a Price’ for Kamala Harris Endorsement

Following Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Donald Trump is claiming that he was never a Swiftie — despite the fact that he shared AI images of her “endorsing” him, proudly captioned “I accept!” — and that “she’ll pay a price” for making said endorsement.

“I actually like Mrs. [Brittany] Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday morning. “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time.”

He added, “You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden, you look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better … I was not a Taylor Swift fan … she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

