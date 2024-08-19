Donald Trump Accepts Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement in Post With AI Photo of the Star

Donald Trump falsely claimed that Taylor Swift is endorsing him for president in the 2024 election with a Truth Social post on Sunday.

The Republican candidate posted a series of photos featuring women wearing shirts that read “Swifties for Trump” on Truth Social. Many of the photos appear to be edited, and one screenshot comes from an article that’s labelled as satire with the headline “Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert.” He also posted an AI-generated photo of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam that contained the text “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump wrote in the post, which may or may not have been a joke.

Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Swift has yet to back a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. However, if Swift does take a political stand, it seems likely she will be backing Kamala Harris. During the 2020 election, Swift supported Joe Biden and Harris and lent her protest song “Only the Young” to the campaign. A study later found that Swift was the second most influential celebrity during that election after LeBron James.

The singer and mega-celebrity has had a complicated relationship with politics. For years, Swift remained publicly apolitical. She didn’t choose a side when it came to Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in 2012 or Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. In fact, the 2020 election marked the first time she had ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

Swift first broke her political silence in 2018 when she endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper for the midterm elections. Both Bredesen and Cooper were running in her home state of Tennessee. In 2021, she also criticized Senator Marsha Blackburn, calling her “Trump in a wig” in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” Swift publicly criticized Trump in 2020 after the former president tweeted that protestors in Minnesota should be shot.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence,” Swift posted on Twitter. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”