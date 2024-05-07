Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland will explore the bad blood between Taylor Swift and music industry mogul Scooter Braun in a new tw0-part docuseries set to premiere on Discovery+ in the U.K. and Ireland and on Max globally in June.

“Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” will examine the $300 million dispute after Braun bought the rights to Swift’s first six albums in June 2019, igniting the “Fortnight” singer to rerecord the albums as “Taylor’s Version” releases.

“True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him,” the series’ logline states.

The sides will be presented by legal experts, journalists and music insiders close to Swift and Braun. In addition, the docuseries will explore the intricacies of music ownership, gender dynamics in the industry and the power of fan influence.

“Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from boardroom to social media and into public interest,” Charlotte Reid, WBD U.K. and Ireland networks and streaming’s vice president of commissioning, said in a statement. “It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like ‘vs,’ which continues to be a popular format on Discovery+.”

The project, which is produced by Optomen, is the latest installment of the media giant’s “vs” series, following “Johnny vs Amber,” “Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce,” and “Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial.”

Matt Reid serves as executive producer for WBD U.K. and Ireland, while Nick Hornby and Sarah Eglin serve as executive producers for Optomen.