Former Amazon Movies Exec Ted Hope to Co-Lead New Arizona State University Program

Former Amazon Movies co-head Ted Hope will join Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management as the marquee professor of practice in a new master’s degree program in global affairs and creative industries management, the university announced today.

The program, a collaborative effort between Thunderbird management school and the Sidney Poitier New American Film School, will begin during the 2021 fall semester in downtown Los Angeles at the ASU California Center, located in the Herald Examiner Building.

‘The evolution of the creative industries continues to move on a seismic scale, requiring new outlooks, practices and processes, and on an increasingly more urgent basis,” Hope said in a statement. “Big change is coming and we are all going to be better prepared for it. I thought I had big ideas, but Thunderbird’s dwarf mine, yet together I think we will spark a bonfire of opportunity. Watch this space!”

“Ted Hope is a unicorn — a vanguard global entertainment executives, a legend of independent film and so much more,” Thunderbird School director general and dean Sanjeev Khagram said.

The new program is designed for “learners interested in pursuing global leadership and management careers in entertainment, film/television. new media, music, VR/XR/MR, gaming, design, dance, fashion, theater, sports, themed entertainment and the arts,” the statement said.

Hope is credited with leading Amazon’s entry into feature film production and acquisitions, overseeing Oscar-winning films “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Salesman,” as well as this year’s Academy Award nominee “The Sound of Metal.”

In September, ASU revealed that it would create a satellite campus at the Herald Examiner Building located at 11th Street and Broadway. The approximately 100,000 square foot building, developed by the Hearst Corporation to house the newspaper, was designed by Julia Morgan, California’s first registered female architect, known for its combination of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mission Revival Architecture.

The building has been mostly vacant since 1989 except for occasional film shoots.