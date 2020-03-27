Television Academy Delays Emmy Voting, Bans Campaign Events

The Television Academy has moved back the dates of Emmy voting, changed some eligibility rules and suspended all “For Your Consideration” events in an effort to adjust to industry changes caused by the coronavirus, the Academy announced on Friday morning.

In a release announcing the changes, the TV Academy said it has no current plans to cancel or postpone the Primetime Emmy Awards, which are scheduled for Sept. 20, or the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies set for Sept. 12 and 13.

However, it added, “As national and statewide directives and mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health.”

Key dates in both the first and second rounds of voting have been changed, with the period of nominations voting shortened by three days and the final voting shortened by four days.

The deadline for Emmy entries was changed by almost a full month, moving from its original May 11 date to June 5.

Nomination voting, which was originally due to begin on June 15, has been pushed back to July 2, and will now run through July 13.

Emmy nominations will be announced on July 28, two weeks later than the original July 14 date.

Final voting will begin on August 21, four days later than originally planned, but ballots will still be due on the original date of August 31.

The Academy will also extend the eligibility date for “hanging episodes,” the Emmys’ name for episodes which air after the cutoff date, to qualify for this year’s awards. While the overall eligibility period remains June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020, episodes can now air as late as June 30, 2020 and still be eligible for consideration for this year’s Emmys.

In addition, the Academy has suspended all of its “For Your Consideration” events for this Emmy season. Those events typically took place at Television Academy theaters or made use of the Academy’s mailing list of voters, and most often attracted live audiences for screenings, Q&As and receptions. The new rule, though, suspends all such events “whether with a live audience, streaming or recorded for posting on a viewing platform.”

The rule does not technically prohibit a network or streaming service from hosting its own FYC events, assuming those events didn’t violate city or county rules about gatherings. But in the current climate, it seems unlikely that any company would break with the TV Academy’s suspension.

The changes, which have been expected in light of the interruption of production schedules and the self-quarantining rules in place in Los Angeles, New York and other locations, were first raised in a conference call with network and awards executives on Monday, and subsequently approved by the Academy’s Board of Governors.

Here is the full text of the Television Academy release spelling out the changes:

The Television Academy today announced changes to be implemented for the 72nd Emmy Awards® season in response to unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

These updates include a revised Emmy voting calendar, modification of the hanging episode rule for series and limited series, and suspension of For Your Consideration industry events.

Following discussions with key industry partners, the Television Academy Board of Governors voted to update the Emmy Awards calendar to better accommodate ongoing changes and disruptions in production and programming schedules across all network, cable and streaming services. Key dates in the competition have been pushed back, and voting windows have shortened:

Revised Emmy Awards Calendar:

June 5: Entry deadline

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins

July 13: Nominations-round voting ends

July 28: Nominations announced

August 21: Final-round voting begins

August 31: Final-round voting ends

NOTE: There are no current plans to cancel or delay the Sept. 20 Emmy telecast or the Sept. 12 and 13 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. As national and statewide directives and mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Modification of Hanging Episode Rule (Series and Limited Series)

Due to production and programming delays, the Academy has extended the eligibility date for “hanging episodes” to June 30 (formerly May 31).

Series eligibility: To qualify for eligibility in the current eligibility year, the series must have premiered by the end of the eligibility year (May 31, 2020). If the series has one or more episodes that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, those episodes must be broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30 to gain eligibility for the current eligibility year. A minimum of six eligible episodes is still required to qualify for series eligibility.

Limited Series eligibility: To qualify for eligibility in the current eligibility year, the limited series must have premiered by the end of the eligibility year (May 31, 2020). If the limited series has one or more episodes/parts that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, those episodes must be broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30 to gain eligibility for the current eligibility year, provided the complete limited series is made available by the June 30 deadline. If those episodes/parts are not able to be broadcast/posted by June 30, then the complete limited series, along with the individual achievements, will be eligible in the subsequent eligibility year.

For Your Consideration Events

All Television Academy For Your Consideration events — whether with a live audience, streaming or recorded for posting on a viewing platform — have been suspended for this Emmy season.