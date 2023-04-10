ABC ranked No. 1 and 2 on this week’s linear TV rankings with a classic throwback and “American Idol”

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

ABC topped the linear rankings this week with a classic throwback: “The Ten Commandments.” The 67-year-old title was the most-watched program from March 29-April 4, which included the start of Holy Week, when Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 classic is a staple watch for many families.

Beyond the 67-year-old Charlton Heston epic, the latest episodes of “American Idol,” “The Voice,” and “Chicago Med” rounded out the top five, with “American Idol” claiming spots No. 2 and 4. “Idol” generated a decent amount of perhaps unwanted publicity with the drama surrounding judge Katy Perry’s perceived mom-shaming comments that led fan-favorite Sarah Beth to cause a stir with an unexpected announcement that she was leaving the show.

NBC and CBS each scored a third of the top 10, with NBC’s “The Voice” squeezing in between two episodes of ABC’s rival reality singing competition. This week, fans were excited to watch the Battle Rounds on “The Voice” where the judges have to choose between members of their own teams.

Two out of the three of NBC’s beloved #OneChicago franchise, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” secured another week in the ranking. “Chicago P.D.” dropped off the list giving its spot to the likes of CBS’s hit franchise “FBI”. The three FBI shows, “FBI: International,” “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” all captured high viewership for the week as fans soaked up a classic Dick Wolf crossover.

Top linear TV programs, March 29-April 4, U.S. (Samba TV)

Netflix held its grip on the top of the streaming rankings this week thanks to the return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for “Murder Mystery 2,” the sequel to the surprise 2019 hit.

Sandler and Aniston’s return as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz who despite their best intentions once again find themselves at the center of an international murder mystery scored big with multiple audiences. The action comedy was popular among Gen Z households, as well as Hispanic households, where it overindexed compared to the national average.

Sliding into second place this week is “The Mandalorian” from Disney+, which prevented Netflix from a clean sweep of the top 10. The Force has been strong with the Star Wars franchise remaining one of Disney+’s biggest hits with its weekly release schedule landing several episodes in the top streaming charts.

Top streaming TV programs, March 29-April 4, U.S. (Samba TV)

Last week’s premiere of episode 5 made a splash across social media for what many claim was the busiest chapter yet with plenty of twists and turns and hints at what’s to come, helping to propel buzz and drive new audience discovery.

Netflix’s “The Night Agent” swept the remaining top 8 spots on the weekly chart as the political thriller continued to generate buzz since premiering on March 23.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Follow him on Twitter at @DallasLawrence. For more from Samba TV, click here.