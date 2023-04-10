Yvonne De Carlo, Charlton Heston and John Derek in a scene from the film 'The Ten Commandments', 1956. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Yvonne De Carlo, Charlton Heston and John Derek in a scene from the film 'The Ten Commandments', 1956. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

‘The Ten Commandments’ Commands the No. 1 Spot on This Week’s Most-Watched List | Charts

by | April 10, 2023 @ 12:39 PM

ABC ranked No. 1 and 2 on this week’s linear TV rankings with a classic throwback and “American Idol”

ABC topped the linear rankings this week with a classic throwback: “The Ten Commandments.” The 67-year-old title was the most-watched program from March 29-April 4, which included the start of Holy Week, when Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 classic is a staple watch for many families.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

