Finally, our long national nightmare is over, as six James Cameron classics will be receiving the remastered 4K treatment and will soon be coming to 4K UHD digital and 4K UHD Blu-ray disc, including “The Abyss” and “True Lies,” movies that haven’t been available since the DVD era, along with new editions of “Titanic,” “Aliens,” “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“Titanic” is the first up, with a 25th anniversary edition coming available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and at digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango/Vudu, on Dec. 5.

Available on Dec. 12 through digital retailers in 4K Ultra HD, some for the first time ever, are “Aliens” (Collector’s Edition), “The Abyss” (Collector’s Edition), “True Lies” (Collector’s Edition), “Avatar” (Collector’s Edition) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Collector’s Edition).

On Dec. 19, special edition Blu-ray discs of “Avatar,” in 4K Collector’s Edition, 3D Blu-ray and Limited Edition Steelbook (that version is only available at Best Buy), along with an “Avatar: The Way of Water” 4K Collector’s Edition will be available.

And then on March 12, 2024, we get what we’ve always been after, with “Aliens” (4K Collector’s Edition), “The Abyss” (4K Collector’s Edition) and “True Lies” (4K Collector’s Edition).

Avatar: The Way of Water 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

All of this in addition to “The Abyss” returning to theaters for one night only on Dec. 6.

“There’s a world of emotions in revisiting these films and I hope we’ve captured some of that in the new bonus materials we created for our fans,” Cameron said in an official statement. Cameron’s longtime producer Jon Landau said, “We really wanted to deliver the best possible experience at home so viewers could immerse themselves both in the films and the journeys we went through to make them.”

The 4K transfer for each release will be presented in superb Dolby Vision HDR and with an immersive Atmos audio mix and most will come equipped with brand new bonus features (with the exception of “Aliens”).

Among the new special features are, on “The Abyss,” “Deep Dive: A Conversation with James Cameron,” a new conversation where Cameron talks about the origins of the film and “addresses some of the myths behind the production” and “The Legacy of the Abyss,” which features new interviews with Cameron and the crew about the film. On “True Lies” we get “Fear Is Not an Option: A Look Back at True Lies,” featuring behind-the-scenes secrets from the cast and crew. On “Avatar” we get a behind-the-scenes presentation hosted by Landau and in-universe RDA promos. And there’s tons of new stuff on “Avatar: The Way of Water,” including a new making of documentary, deleted and extended scenes and promotional materials.