"The Afterparty" is now streaming on Apple TV+, bringing viewers into, well, the afterparty of a high school reunion. But at this party, the host was murdered.
As with any good murder mystery, there are plenty of suspects, each with a plausible motive. For now, we only have three episodes to piece together clues from, with the rest of the series dropping on a weekly basis, beginning Friday, February 4. But as the show hails from the minds of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord -- the filmmakers behind the "Jump Street" films and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" -- all bets are off.
At this point, the killer is anyone's guess. So, to help you keep your guesses straight, here's a complete list of your suspects.