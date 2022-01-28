We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Afterparty’ Cast and Character Guide: A Full List of Suspects in the Apple TV+ Murder Mystery Series (Photos)

Any one of them could’ve killed Dave Franco’s pop star

January 28, 2022
Apple TV+

Apple TV+

"The Afterparty" is now streaming on Apple TV+, bringing viewers into, well, the afterparty of a high school reunion. But at this party, the host was murdered.

 

As with any good murder mystery, there are plenty of suspects, each with a plausible motive. For now, we only have three episodes to piece together clues from, with the rest of the series dropping on a weekly basis, beginning Friday, February 4. But as the show hails from the minds of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord -- the filmmakers behind the "Jump Street" films and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" -- all bets are off.

 

At this point, the killer is anyone's guess. So, to help you keep your guesses straight, here's a complete list of your suspects.

Apple TV+

Xavier (Dave Franco)

Obviously, you can't have a murder mystery without a murder. Unfortunately, it's Xavier who is the catalyst for the events of "The Afterparty." Xavier is the most famous alum out of the characters' high school, having made it big as a pop star.

Apple TV+

Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish)

Leading the investigation on "The Afterparty" is Detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish. She's not technically supposed to be running point on this case, but who's going to stop her? Probably her captain, so she's determined to solve the mystery before the lead detective who was actually assigned to the case shows up.

Apple TV+

Detective Culp (John Early)

Of course, every lead detective needs an assistant. John Early fills that role in "The Afterparty" as Detective Culp. He's very sassy, and very much doesn't appreciate not being kept in the loop.

Apple TV+

Aniq (Sam Richardson)

Aniq seems to be a nice guy, but unfortunately, he catapults himself to suspect number one pretty quickly. Sam Richardson plays the "adorakable" character, who really just wanted a second chance at dating his high school crush.

Apple TV+

Zoe (Zoe Chao)

That high school sweetheart is an artist named Zoe, played by Zoe Chao. She and Aniq clearly had chemistry back in the day -- both literally and metaphorically -- but she ended up marrying and having a child with someone else.

Apple TV+

Brett (Ike Barinholtz)

"Someone else" comes in the form of Brett, played by Ike Barinholtz. He considers himself a badass man of action, but really, he was kind of just the school jerk. Still, he's determined to continue standing between Aniq and Zoe.

Apple TV+

Yasper (Ben Schwartz)

Fortunately for Aniq, he has a loyal wingman to help him through this high school reunion. His name is Yasper, and he's exactly as chaotic as you might expect a character played by Ben Schwartz to be. He loves music, and clearly longs for the success that Xavier has attained -- especially since the two were bandmates in high school.

Apple TV+

Chelsea (Ilana Glazer)

Yasper is pretty good friends with everyone though, including Chelsea. Played by Ilana Glazer, Chelsea comes off as the class screw-up. Once popular and smart, something happened during her senior year that derailed everything, and now she's rarely completely sober.

Apple TV+

Indigo (Genevieve Angelson)

So far, Indigo is a bit of a wild card. But she's a very intense wild card. She's played by Genevieve Angelson, and every interaction she has with people is a bit confounding.

Apple TV+

Jennifer #1 (Tiya Sircar)

Every high school class has its mean girls, and in the case of "The Afterparty," there were two -- both named Jennifer. Jennifer #1 is Tiya Sircar, who is very pregnant and very annoyed by other people.

Apple TV+

Ned (Kelvin Yu)

Jennifer #1 is married to Ned, played by Kelvin Yu. Like Brett, he's mostly just a bully, but a way less intense one. He's mainly just immature, and takes full advantage of Aniq being passed out.

Apple TV+

Walt (Jamie Demetriou)

It's very easy to forget Walt, but we definitely (mostly) didn't. Played by Jamie Demetriou, Walt is hopelessly overlooked by everyone, and just wants to be noticed. Poor sweet Walt, they'll remember you someday... maybe.

