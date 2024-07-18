‘Shōgun’ Creators ‘Never Would Have Guessed’ Their Subtitled Show Would Have Such an Impact in the US

For Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the co-creators of “Shōgun,” it’s a “bit silly” they’re the ones being recognized for their FX series’ success. During The Wrap’s interview with the duo following the drama’s 25 Emmy nominations — the most of any single show in 2024 — both Kondo and Marks repeatedly emphasized the collaborative nature of their critically acclaimed hit.

“To get that kind of the volume of nominations, it goes to show that so many people are so good at their craft. It feels a little bit silly that it’s only us speaking for it,” Kondo told TheWrap. “It means so much. You just don’t know how to prepare for these sorts of moments.”

“I’m really so happy for all these people who we were in trenches, in the rain, in the snow, in the mud for so many months to be recognized across the board,” Marks added. “I never would have guessed that this subtitled show would be watched in the way it is and recognized in the way it is.”

Providing this greater global sense of recognition is a major reason why both Kondo and Marks are so thrilled about their Emmy honors. Marks noted that he was “excited” for “Shōgun” star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada to be recognized for his work. “He’s been acting since he was seven years old. To see him where he is now and getting in the awards conversation? This should have happened 40 years ago … but here he is, finally. I’m just so proud of him and Anna [Sawai], as well.”

It’s a feeling that extends beyond the drama’s leads. Kondo explained that names like Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira have long been “very familiar” to her and her husband and co-creator. But when the person who was renovating their home knew those actors’ names, that was a different level.

“This was the goal, that people who don’t ordinarily have access to these types of artists, they become a part of their lives and part of their viewing experiences. It’s incredibly special,” Kondo shared.

In addition to giving credit to the stars, crew members and writers of “Shōgun,” Marks and Kondo also gave the late James Clavell, the author of the original novel, his due. “I’d like to see some numbers on how many times a book has been adapted twice to great success,” Marks said, referring to NBC’s 1980 adaptation of “Shōgun.” “James Clavell deserves so much of the credit when it comes to telling a story that seems to keep reaching people again and again. We’re so lucky to be the custodians of his story.”

The couple learned of their many nominations while they were in the writing room for “Shōgun” Season 2. Marks noted that the “best thing” about this new season so far is that all the writers from the previous season have returned.

“We all shared in it five years ago, and now it’s here. Today, we all get to feel gratified,” Marks said. “Maybe we will take that risky choice today of the thing we want to do because now we feel a little more confident.”

Though both Kondo and Marks work remotely from Maui, they noted that the writers’ thread has been “blowing up” today. A huge reason for this sense of celebration has to do with how new those involved on “Shōgun” are to the awards space. That’s true both in front of and behind the cameras.

“I had no job,” Kondo said of her work prior to “Shōgun.”

“I can certainly say, as a guy who started his career writing a ‘Street Fighter’ reboot, I never thought I would ever be having conversations like this. I’m just so honored,” Marks agreed.

Though they will have to compete with the likes of “The Crown,” “Fallout” and “The Gilded Age” for Outstanding Drama Series, there’s another, perhaps more interesting, battle brewing between this creator husband-and-wife pair: the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category. Though Kondo is nominated for two different episodes, only one of those — “Anjin” — was cowritten with Marks. Her other nominated episode, “Crimson Sky,” was cowritten by Caillin Puente.

“As a writer, it’s nice to feel like I’m in competition with my wife and former assistant for the awards,” Marks joked. “I really think they deserve it for my favorite episode of television that I’ve ever gotten to be involved in, Episode 9. I feel like I’m always deferring to Rachel and Caillin in every choice in my life and now will continue to.”

“May the best writer win,” Kondo added.

Looking ahead, “Shōgun” is still in the very early stages of writing. Currently, the season doesn’t have a clear budget. “A number follows story, and we don’t have a story in the fixed form,” Marks explained.

“Right now, we’re just doing our thing of writing in the same vacuum that we wrote Season 1 in, what’s best for the story. Then we we will adjust and accommodate as as we see fit,” he continued. “It’s why I love the place of being in the pure writers’ room space. We’re in the magic of story and that’s where I love to be, finding what’s going to happen next and not worrying about anything else.”