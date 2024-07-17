‘Shōgun’ Triumphs With 25 Emmy Nominations

“Shōgun” is the drama to beat at the Emmys. FX’s critically acclaimed drama, which was originally billed as a limited series, appears to be the heavy favorite after leading all nominees with 25 on Wednesday morning.

Adapted from the 1975 historical novel by James Clavell, “Shōgun” scored a nomination in the stacked outstanding drama series category, where it is widely considered the frontrunner. The drama will compete against Netflix’s “The Crown,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” and and Prime Video’s “Fallout.”

Prominent Japanese star Hiroyuki Sanada snagged their first career Emmy nominations in the lead actor in a drama series race, competing against the likes of Idris Elba (“Hijack”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Walton Gogggins (“Fallout”) and Dominic West (“The Crown”). Sanada becomes only the second Asian actor after “Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae, who went on to win, to land a lead drama actor nomination.

“Shōgun” standout Anna Sawai also earned her first Emmy nomination for lead actress. Sawai will face off against Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Maya Erskine (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”). Sawai, along with Erskine (who is of mixed heritage), are the latest Asian actresses to land nominations in the category after Sandra Oh scored three straight for “Killing Eve” from 2018 through 2020.

Other members of the acclaimed series’ cast, co-stars Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira, snagged supporting drama actor nominations. Nestor Carbonell also earned a guest actor in a drama series nomination for the episode, “Anjin.”

All told, the series nabbed 5 acting nominations in its first year in contention, still well behind the record 14 acting nominations received by “Succession” in 2023.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in “Shōgun” (Photo Credit: Katie Yu/FX)

“Shōgun” also bulked up its overall total with nominations for writing, directing and several below-the-line categories. Other notable nominations include production design, casting, costumes, cinematography, editing, hairstyling, main title design, makeup, music score, sound mixing, sound editing, stunt performance, visual effects and main title theme music.

In May, “Shōgun” officially moved out of the limited series race, where it was a considered a major contender, to compete in the drama categories, shaking up the Emmy race. Its category switch ended up opening the door for limited series such as Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” FX’s “Fargo,” HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country,” Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” and Netflix’s “Ripley” to cement their spots amidst a crowded field.

FX/Hulu teased the possibility of second and third seasons, re-upping its deal with Sanada (who will also exec-produce) and entering discussions with the James Clavell estate to continue “Shōgun.” Co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, and executive producer Michaela Clavell are all on board for more episodes.

Set in 1600s feudal Japan, “Shōgun” follows a shipwrecked Englishman, John Blackthorne (Jarvis), who is found marooned in a fishing village and comes bearing secrets that could help Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) tip the scales of power and weaken the influence of Blackthorne’s enemies. Their fates become tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord, Mariko is forced to come to terms with her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

With “Shōgun” dominating the drama categories on Emmy nomination morning, its closest competitor is “The Bear” with 23 nominations followed by “Only Murders in the Building” with 21. “Game of Thrones” still holds the record for the most nominations received by a drama series with 32 in 2019, while “NYPD Blue” maintains its record for most nominations for a first-year drama with 27 in 1994.

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu.