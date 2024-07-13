‘Shōgun’ Dominates 2024 TCA Awards With 4 Wins

The Television Critics Association has spoken, and it really likes “Shōgun.” The FX drama dominated the organization’s awards Friday night, taking home four wins.

Altogether, the series from Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo took home the awards for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program and Program of the Year, the top honor awarded by the organization. Anna Sawai also won the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for her portrayal of Toda Mariko. Thanks to the breakout hit, FX scored the most wins of the evening.

The network was then followed by HBO and Max, Disney+ and Netflix, which each scored two wins. Both of HBO and Max’s wins were for “Hacks,” which took home Outstanding Achievement in Comedy as well as Individual Achievement in Comedy for Jean Smart, who plays series lead Deborah Vance. Fittingly, Disney+ dominated the children’s entertainment space with “Bluey” winning Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming and “Doctor Who” winning Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming. Finally, Netflix won for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” and Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials for “Baby Reindeer.”

Other notable winners include ID’s explosive docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” That won for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. Peacock also scored an Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming win for “The Traitors.”

“It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary,” said Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president, in a statement to press. “We’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Additionally, the organization named the late Andre Braugher as this year’s Career Achievement recipient and “Twin Peaks” as the recipient of the Heritage Award. The Career Achievement Honoree is bestowed on the actors, directors and creatives who have made a lasting impact both on Hollywood and the TV industry. As for the Heritage Award, it recognizes remarkable series that have had an enduring significance and impact. The winners were selected by the TCA’s membership of more than 230 professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada.

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in “Shōgun” (Katie Yu/FX)

Read the full list of winners below: