‘Shōgun,’ ‘Baby Reindeer’ and ‘Ripley’ Score Most Nominations at 2024 TCA Awards

“Shōgun,” “Baby Reindeer” and “Ripley” are leading the charge when it comes to nominations for the 2024 Television Critics Association Awards. All three series raked up five nominations apiece.

All were nominated for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program. FX’s “Shōgun” earned two nods for Individual Achievement in Drama for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, a category that also nominated Richard Gadd for “Baby Reindeer” and Andrew Scott for “Ripley.” Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” and “Ripley” were also nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.

FX was also responsible for the next most highly nominated series as “The Bear” scored four nominations — Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, as well as Individual Achievement nods for Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White.

Max’s “Hacks,” FX’s “Fargo” and FX on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” each earned three nominations. They were followed by ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout,” Netflix’s “Girls5Eva,” HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country” and Disney+’s “X-Men ’97,” which earned two nominations apiece. The rest of the categories were rounded out with a mix of 35 series across broadcast, cable and streaming that earned one nomination each.

On the network side, FX and Netflix led the pack with the most nominations, both scoring 16. They were followed by HBO and Max with 13 nominations and Disney+ with six nominations. ABC, PBS/PBS Kids and Prime Video earned three nominations and were followed by Apple TV+, NBC and Peacock with two nominations each.

“This was a terrific television season in every genre, and our nominations reflect those riches,” TCA president Jacqueline Cutler said in a statement to press. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 40th Awards and even more delighted to do so in person.”

Composed of more than 230 professional television journalists from the U.S. and Canada, the Television Critics Association is a non-profit organization that covers and highlights the best of the television industry. Nominees were pulled from the best performances, series, creators and stars from the 2023-24 TV season. This year’s winners will be announced in-person at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena on July 12, a ceremony that will include two additional awards.

Here is the full list of 2024 TCA Award nominees:

Program of the Year

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“The Bear” – FX

“Hacks” – HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“The Bear” – FX (2023 Winner in Category)

“Girls5eva” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“We Are Lady Parts” – Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“Fallout” – Prime Video

“Fargo” – FX

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

“True Detective: Night Country” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“The Fall of the House of Usher” – Netflix

“Fargo” – FX

“Fellow Travelers” – Showtime

“Ripley” – Netflix

“The Sympathizer” – HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“Fallout” – Prime Video

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – Prime Video

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

“X-Men ’97” – Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” – HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, ”Shōgun” – FX

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – FX

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” – Netflix

Juno Temple, “Fargo” – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva” – Netflix

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” – FX

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“The Jinx: Part Two” – HBO | Max

“Queens” – Nat Geo

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” – ID

“Telemarketers” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Daily Show” – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 Winner in News & Information)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” – HBO | Max

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“We’re Here” – HBO | Max

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

“Doctor Who” – Disney+

“Heartstopper” – Netflix

“My Adventures With Superman” – Adult Swim

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – Disney+

“Renegade Nell” – Disney+

“X-Men ’97” – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming