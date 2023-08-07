“Succession” has been named Program of the Year by the Television Critics Association, the organization’s most prestigious award. The HBO darling also took home Outstanding Achievement in Drama, a TCA Awards category it won in both 2020 and 2022.

Kendall Roy and his family weren’t the only ones to walk away with two of the organization’s coveted 14 awards. FX’s dramedy “The Bear” won both Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Overall, there were four networks and streamers that tied with two TCA Awards winners each. HBO won twice thanks to “Succession;” FX had two awards with “The Bear;” Netflix won twice for “Beef” and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson;” and Disney+ won twice thanks to “Bluey” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Additionally, Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” won Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming, Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” won Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch and Netflix’s “Beef” won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials. PBS and Ken Burns’ “The U.S. and the Holocaust” walked away with the award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

As for the TCA Awards’ two new categories — Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming and Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming — both of the winners came from Disney+. “Bluey” won for Children’s Programming, which recognizes series created for children seven years old and younger. Meanwhile, “Ms. Marvel” took home the Family Programming award, which is for series aimed for children seven and older.

When it came to individual winners, critical favorite Rhea Seehorn won Individual Achievement in Drama for her role as Kim Wexler in AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” Previous TCA Award winner Natasha Lyonne won Individual Achievement in Comedy for her portrayal of Charlie Cale in Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Unlike the Golden Globes or the Emmys, the TCA Awards’ individual achievement categories are gender neutral.

Mel Brooks, who released “History of the World, Part II” on Hulu earlier this year, won the Career Achievement Honoree award. “The Carol Burnett Show” was selected for the Heritage Award, a category that was instituted in 2002 and acknowledges iconic figures in TV history.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV critic for Salon and outgoing TCA president. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

The Television Critics Association is an organization composed of more than 200 TV journalists across the United States and Canada. Awards winners were chosen by members of the organization from the 2022 to 2023 TV season. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, this year’s summer TCA tour was canceled.

Here is the full list of TCA Awards winners: