‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Bear’ Lead 2023 TCA Awards Nominations

“Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The Bear” are tied for most Televisions Critics Association Award nominations with five each.

The full list of nominees was released on Friday with the winners scheduled to be announced August 7. During that time the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will also be announced.

The two HBO juggernauts will be competing against each other in Outstanding Achievement in Drama as well as Individual Achievement in Drama. In the former category, “Succession” and “The Last of Us” are facing Disney+’s “Andor,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” AMC’s “Interview with a Vampire,” Paramount+’s “The Good Fight,” HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” As for individual acting achievements between the two leaders, both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay were nominated for “The Last of Us,” and Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong were nominated for “Succession.”

As for comedies, nomination leader “The Bear” will be facing off against “Abbott Elementary” in Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. The ABC hit took home the top honor last year. “The Bear” was also selected for Outstanding New Program and Program of the Year.

It’s no coincidence that two of the most-nominated programs came from HBO. HBO and Max led the overall nominations with 20 total. In addition to the aforementioned shows, “Barry,” “The Other Two” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” all made the list. They were then followed by FX with 10 nominations for “The Bear,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “The Patient.” Next up is Disney+ and Peacock with nine nominations each, PBS and PBS Kids with seven and Apple TV+ with six.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone—from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

Out of all the nominations, the most interesting ones may be found in the newly-created Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming. Previously, all children’s programming was lumped together in Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming. But starting in 2023 two categories were created for the vast subgenre — Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming, which includes shows geared to children seven years and younger, and Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming, which includes youth shows for children seven and older.

Two nominated series in this category have been completely removed from their original platforms. “The Mysterious Benedict Society” was removed from Disney+ in May, and “Star Trek: Prodigy” was removed from Paramount+ in June. This comes at a time when more and more original series have been taken off their streaming homes.

Here is the full list of TCA Award nominations:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max