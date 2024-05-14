“Baby Reindeer,” “Shōgun,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Black Twitter: A People’s History” are among the nominees for the inaugural Gotham TV Awards. The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced nominations in seven competitive award categories on Tuesday. The 2024 Gotham TV Awards Ceremony will take place live and in person at 7 pm ET on June 4 at Cipriani 25 in New York City.

The seven new categories join the three for television that previously had been folded into the Gotham Awards, which largely recognizes achievement in film: Breakthrough Series (over 40 minutes), Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes), and Outstanding Performance in a New Series. From now on, all television honors will be given out at the Gotham TV Awards. The full list of nominees is below.

“In a historic moment for The Gotham, we’re thrilled to recognize an extraordinary collection of TV series and the brilliant creators responsible for bringing them to the screen,” Jeffrey Sharp, The Gotham’s Executive Director, said in a statement. “As an organization dedicated to celebrating and nurturing independent media, we know the inaugural 2024 Gotham TV Awards will honor many truly deserving creatives while widening our reach and expanding our impact. We are enormously proud to celebrate the remarkable talent represented in today’s nominations.”

Among the individual performers who received nominations (in the non-gendered acting categories) were Emma Stone for “The Curse,” Harriet Dyer for “Colin from Accounts,” Walton Goggins for “Fallout,” Richard Gadd for “Baby Reindeer,” Lily Gladstone for “Under the Bridge” and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, both for “Shōgun.”

The 2024 Gotham TV Award nominees

Breakthrough Comedy Series

“Bodkin”

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers; (Netflix)

“Colin from Accounts”

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O’Donnell, Brian Walsh, executive producers; (Paramount+)

“Gen V”

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

Breakthrough Drama Series

“Black Cake”

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, Oprah Winfrey; executive producers (Hulu)

“Fallout”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators; James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Hiro Murai, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

“The Curse”

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Emma Stone, executive producers (Showtime Networks)

“X-Men ’97”

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, executive producers (Walt Disney Studios)

Breakthrough Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer”

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, executive producers (Netflix)

“Ripley”

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers (Netflix)

“The Sympathizer”

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen , Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director (HBO | Max)

“Shōgun”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers (FX Network)

“Under the Bridge”

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers (Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“Black Twitter: A People’s History”

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, Andrew Whitney, executive producers (Hulu)

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, executive producers (HBO | Max)

“Life on Our Planet”

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, Steven Spielberg, executive producers (Netflix)

“Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning”

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO | Max)

“STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A”

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, Caroline Waterlow, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, “Bodkin” (Netflix)

Siobhán Cullen, “Bodkin” (Netflix)

Harriet Dyer, “Colin from Accounts” (Paramount+)

Kaya Scodelario, “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Jaz Sinclair, “Gen V” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, “The Curse” (Showtime Networks)

Walton Goggins, “Fallout” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mia Isaac, “Black Cake” (Hulu)

Emma Stone, “The Curse” (Showtime Networks)

Zine Tseng, “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Ambika Mod, “One Day” (Netflix)

Tobias Menzies, “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Andrea Riseborough, “The Regime” (HBO | Max)

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” (FX Network)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX Network)

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Hoa Xuande, “The Sympathizer” (HBO | Max)

Ji-young Yoo, “Expats” (Amazon MGM Studios)