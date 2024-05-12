‘Top Boy,’ ‘Such Brave Girls’ Win at BAFTA Television Awards

Steve Pond

Acting winners include “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen and “Happy Valley” lead Sarah Lancashire

“Top Boy” was named the best drama series of 2023 at the British Academy Television Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in London. “Such Brave Girls” won in the TV BAFTAs’ scripted comedy category.

“The Sixth Commandment” was named the best limited drama program.

The French miniseries “Class Act” won in the International Series category, beating Emmy winners “Succession,” “Beef,” “The Bear” and “The Last of Us.”

Matthew Macfadyen won the supporting actor award for “Succession,” while Jasmine Jobson won in the supporting actress category for “Top Boy.” Meanwhile, the lead actor prize went to Timothy Spall for BBC One’s “The Sixth Commandment,” while Sarah Lancashire took home lead actress in the BBC’s “Happy Valley.”

Comedy performance winners were Mawaan Rizwan for “Juice” and Gbemisola Ikumelo for “Black Ops.”

Program awards went to “Strictly Come Dancing” for entertainment, “Squid Game: The Challenge” for reality and “Eurovision Song Contest 2023” for live event coverage. The best entertainment performance prize went to Joe Lycett for Channel 4’s “Late Night Lycett.”

Going into the ceremony, “The Crown” was the most-honored program with eight nominations, followed by “Black Mirror: Demon 79” with seven and “Happy Valley,” “Slow Horses” and “The Sixth Commandment” with six. At the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on April 28, “Demon 79,” “Eurovision Song Contest 2023,” “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland,” “Silo” and “Slow Horses” each won two awards.

Here is the full list of nominees, with the winners in bold. (Winners are also indicated by *WINNER.)

Drama series
The Gold – BBC One
Happy Valley – BBC One
Slow Horses – Apple TV+
Top Boy – Netflix *WINNER

Limited drama
Best Interests – BBC One
Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix
The Long Shadow – ITV1
The Sixth Commandment – BBC One *WINNER

Scripted comedy
Big Boys – Channel 4
Dreaming Whilst Black – BBC Three
Extraordinary – Disney+
Such Brave Girls – BBC Three *WINNER

Leading actress
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly – ITVX
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – BBC One *WINNER
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests – BBC One

Leading actor
Brian Cox, Succession – Sky Atlantic
Dominic West, The Crown – Netflix
Kane Robinson, Top Boy – Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project – Sky Max
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning – BBC One
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One *WINNER

Supporting actress
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Netflix
Harriet Walter, Succession – Sky Atlantic
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix *WINNER
Lesley Manville, The Crown – Netflix
Nico Parker, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley – BBC One

Supporting actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley – BBC One
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World – Disney+
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses – Apple TV+
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic *WINNER
Salim Daw, The Crown – Netflix

Female performance in a comedy 
Bridget Christie, The Change – Channel 4
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – BBC One *WINNER
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary – Disney+
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers – Sky Atlantic
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary – Disney+
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy 
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black – BBC Three
David Tennant, Good Omens – Prime Video
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops – BBC One
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou – Netflix
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – BBC Three  *WINNER

Soap
Casualty – BBC One *WINNER
EastEnders – BBC One
Emmerdale – ITV1

Entertainment programme
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas – Apple TV+
Later… With Jools Holland – BBC Two
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One *WINNER

Entertainment performance
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – ITV1
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – Channel 4 *WINNER
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky Max

Comedy entertainment programme
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Late Night Lycett – Channel 4
Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky Max *WINNER
Would I Lie To You? – BBC One

Factual entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World – BBC One *WINNER
The Dog House – Channel 4
Endurance: Race To The Pole – Channel 5
Portrait Artist of the Year – Sky Arts

Reality
Banged Up – Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK – E4
My Mum, Your Dad – ITV1
Squid Game: The Challenge – Netflix *WINNER

Daytime
Loose Women and Men – ITV1
Lorraine – ITV1
Make It At Market – BBC One
Scam Interceptors – BBC One *WINNER

International
The Bear – Disney+
Beef – Netflix
Class Act – Netflix *WINNER
The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic
Love & Death – ITVX
Succession – Sky Atlantic

Live event coverage
The Coronation Concert – BBC One
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One *WINNER
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

Current affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) – BBC Four
Putin Vs The West – BBC Two
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) – Channel 4
The Shamima Begum Story (This World) – BBC Two *WINNER

Single documentary
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived – Sky Documentaries
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – ITV1 *WINNER
Hatton – Sky Crime
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Netflix

Factual series
Dublin Narcos – Sky Documentaries
Evacuation – Channel 4
Lockerbie – Sky Documentaries *WINNER
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland – BBC Two

Specialist factual
Chimp Empire – Netflix
The Enfield Poltergeist – Apple TV+
Forced Out – Sky Documentaries
White Nanny, Black Child – Channel 5 *WINNER

News coverage
Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War – Channel 4 News *WINNER
Inside Myanmar – The Hidden War – Sky News
Israel-Hamas War – Sky News

Sports coverage
Cheltenham Festival Day One – ITV1 *WINNER
MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 – BBC One
Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final – BBC One

Memorable moment (voted by the public)
Beckham, David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing – Netflix
Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor – BBC One
Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown – BBC One *WINNER
The Last of Us, Bill and Frank’s Story – Sky Atlantic
The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance – Channel 4
Succession, Logan Roy’s death – Sky Atlantic

Short form
Mobility – BBC Three *WINNER
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years – BBC iPlayer
Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps – Vice News
Where It Ends – BBC Three

