‘Top Boy,’ ‘Such Brave Girls’ Win at BAFTA Television Awards

“Top Boy” was named the best drama series of 2023 at the British Academy Television Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in London. “Such Brave Girls” won in the TV BAFTAs’ scripted comedy category.

“The Sixth Commandment” was named the best limited drama program.

The French miniseries “Class Act” won in the International Series category, beating Emmy winners “Succession,” “Beef,” “The Bear” and “The Last of Us.”

Matthew Macfadyen won the supporting actor award for “Succession,” while Jasmine Jobson won in the supporting actress category for “Top Boy.” Meanwhile, the lead actor prize went to Timothy Spall for BBC One’s “The Sixth Commandment,” while Sarah Lancashire took home lead actress in the BBC’s “Happy Valley.”

Comedy performance winners were Mawaan Rizwan for “Juice” and Gbemisola Ikumelo for “Black Ops.”

Program awards went to “Strictly Come Dancing” for entertainment, “Squid Game: The Challenge” for reality and “Eurovision Song Contest 2023” for live event coverage. The best entertainment performance prize went to Joe Lycett for Channel 4’s “Late Night Lycett.”

Going into the ceremony, “The Crown” was the most-honored program with eight nominations, followed by “Black Mirror: Demon 79” with seven and “Happy Valley,” “Slow Horses” and “The Sixth Commandment” with six. At the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on April 28, “Demon 79,” “Eurovision Song Contest 2023,” “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland,” “Silo” and “Slow Horses” each won two awards.

Here is the full list of nominees, with the winners in bold. (Winners are also indicated by *WINNER.)

Drama series

The Gold – BBC One

Happy Valley – BBC One

Slow Horses – Apple TV+

Top Boy – Netflix *WINNER

Limited drama

Best Interests – BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix

The Long Shadow – ITV1

The Sixth Commandment – BBC One *WINNER

Scripted comedy

Big Boys – Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black – BBC Three

Extraordinary – Disney+

Such Brave Girls – BBC Three *WINNER

Leading actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly – ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – BBC One *WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests – BBC One

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession – Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown – Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project – Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning – BBC One

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One *WINNER

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession – Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix *WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown – Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley – BBC One

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley – BBC One

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World – Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses – Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic *WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown – Netflix

Female performance in a comedy

Bridget Christie, The Change – Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – BBC One *WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary – Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers – Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary – Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black – BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens – Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops – BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou – Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – BBC Three *WINNER

Soap

Casualty – BBC One *WINNER

EastEnders – BBC One

Emmerdale – ITV1

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas – Apple TV+

Later… With Jools Holland – BBC Two

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One *WINNER

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – ITV1

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – Channel 4 *WINNER

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky Max

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Late Night Lycett – Channel 4

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky Max *WINNER

Would I Lie To You? – BBC One

Factual entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World – BBC One *WINNER

The Dog House – Channel 4

Endurance: Race To The Pole – Channel 5

Portrait Artist of the Year – Sky Arts

Reality

Banged Up – Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK – E4

My Mum, Your Dad – ITV1

Squid Game: The Challenge – Netflix *WINNER

Daytime

Loose Women and Men – ITV1

Lorraine – ITV1

Make It At Market – BBC One

Scam Interceptors – BBC One *WINNER

International

The Bear – Disney+

Beef – Netflix

Class Act – Netflix *WINNER

The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic

Love & Death – ITVX

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Live event coverage

The Coronation Concert – BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One *WINNER

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) – BBC Four

Putin Vs The West – BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) – BBC Two *WINNER

Single documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived – Sky Documentaries

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – ITV1 *WINNER

Hatton – Sky Crime

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Netflix

Factual series

Dublin Narcos – Sky Documentaries

Evacuation – Channel 4

Lockerbie – Sky Documentaries *WINNER

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland – BBC Two

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire – Netflix

The Enfield Poltergeist – Apple TV+

Forced Out – Sky Documentaries

White Nanny, Black Child – Channel 5 *WINNER

News coverage

Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War – Channel 4 News *WINNER

Inside Myanmar – The Hidden War – Sky News

Israel-Hamas War – Sky News

Sports coverage

Cheltenham Festival Day One – ITV1 *WINNER

MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 – BBC One

Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final – BBC One

Memorable moment (voted by the public)

Beckham, David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing – Netflix

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor – BBC One

Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown – BBC One *WINNER

The Last of Us, Bill and Frank’s Story – Sky Atlantic

The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance – Channel 4

Succession, Logan Roy’s death – Sky Atlantic

Short form

Mobility – BBC Three *WINNER

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years – BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps – Vice News

Where It Ends – BBC Three