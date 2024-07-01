‘The Bear’ Season 3 Premiere Cooks Up 5.4 Million Viewers in 4 Days

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Bear” made a big comeback with its Season 3 premiere. The first episode of the Jeremy Allen White-led dramedy’s third installment boasted 5.4 million views globally in its first four days streaming, according to data provided by Disney.

The FX series, which streams on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, released all ten episodes on June 26. Four days after its debut on Hulu, the show stood as the streamer’s no. 3 most-watched season premiere ever, the No. 1 most-watched FX season premiere ever and no. 1 most-watched scripted season premiere ever.

Hulu also touted a 24% increase in viewership for “The Bear,” when compared to the first four days following the release of Season 2. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

“The Bear” also benefited from viewing in the Hulu on Disney+ vertical, becoming the most-viewed premiere for the vertical since launching on March 27.

Season 3 of the show followed the aftermath of The Bear restaurant’s grand opening, as Carmy (White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) worked through the first few months of service, with dreams of receiving Michelin star accreditation.

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson. Season 3 featured the return of big guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Will Poulter and Olivia Colman, while introducing new characters played by Josh Hartnett and John Cena.

All episodes of “The Bear” are now streaming on Hulu.