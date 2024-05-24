‘The Big Cigar’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Epic Tale?

André Holland fights the power and impacts Hollywood’s framework in his role as real-life figure Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+’s “The Big Cigar,” which marks the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. On top of Holland, the series packs an A-list cast.

The six-episode limited series is based on Joshuah Bearman’s (“Argo”) magazine article “The Big Cigar.” Per Apple TV+’s description of the show, it “tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.”

Here’s a guide to the main cast, and some the characters and real-life figures they play.

André Holland as Huey P. Newton

André Holland stars as the iconic late Black Panther Party cofounder Huey P. Newton. The complicated and passionate Huey ran the Party as its first leader, helping construct the 10-point manifesto with his fellow cofounder Bobby Seale, who is played by Jordane Christie in the series. The show follows Huey’s journey working with Hollywood producer Bert Schneider, who made up a grand plan to use a fake movie production as a cover-up for Newton’s flee to Cuba after the activist was hit with murder and assault charges.

As for Holland, the longtime actor has been in some of Hollywood’s most prolific projects, including “Moonlight,” “42,” “Passing,” “Shirley” and more.

Alessandro Nivola as Bert Schneider

Alessandro Nivola comes in as late Hollywood producer Bert Schneider. While he’s not the most reliable business partner or family member, he does have a heart of gold and has goals to impact the world of filmmaking and help community leaders like Huey P. Newton. After learning of Huey’s assault and murder charges, he concocts an idea to cover up his flee to Cuba with a fake movie titled “The Big Cigar.” Bert is best known for his Oscar-winning 1974 documentary “Hearts and Minds.”

Some of Nivola’s previous acting work can be seen in “The Many Saints of Newark,” “Kraven the Hunter,” “Coco Before Chanel,” “Disobedience” and more.

P.J. Byrne as Stephen Blauner

Actor and filmmaker P.J. Byrne takes on the role of late television producer Stephen Blauner. Stephen and his creative partner Bert Schneider have been friends since they were children, so Stephen has always been aware of Schneider outrageous ideas. When he’s learns about Bert’s attempt to transport Huey P. Newton to Cuba, he’s at first very hesitant. However, when he starts to understand his bestie’s passion to make a difference in the world, he fully embraces the mission.

Byrne’s resume includes films and television series, including “Final Destination 5,” “Irreverent,” “Babylon,” “Intelligence,” Rampage” and more.

Tiffany Boone comes in as Gwen Fontaine, one of the woman leaders in the Black Panther Party and Huey P. Newton’s second wife. Always standing beside Newton as his right-hand-woman, Fontaine acts as Huey’s advisor when needed. She’s quiet and reserved but has no issue letting the Party or Huey know what’s on her mind.

Boone performed as an actress in several films and shows, including “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Chi,” “Hunters,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “The Midnight Sky.”

Tiffany Boone as Gwen Fontaine

Moses Ingram as Teresa Dixon

Moses Ingram is Teressa Dixon in “The Big Cigar.” Teressa is a former phone operator who’s an emerging star in the Black Panther Party. She’s cool, calm, collected and holding down the Party’s fort for Huey P. Newton while he figures out his escape plans. There are no details on whether or not she was a real-life figure.

Just like her character Ingram is one of Hollywood’s latest rising actresses, best recognized for her work in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Her resume also includes roles in “Lady in the Lake,” “Ambulance,” “The End” and more.

Marc Menchaca as Sydney Clark

Marc Menchaca stars as Sydney Clark, an FBI agent, who goes above and beyond his means and his boss’s orders to stop Huey P. Newton from escaping to Cuba. He’s also one of the reasons Huey’s mental wellbeing as plummeted, as he’s been stalking and tapping his phone lines. There are no details on whether or not Menchaca is a real-life person.

Menchaca’s resume includes “Ozark,” “Alone,” “No One Gets Out Alive,” “The Outsider,” “Sick” and more.