Netflix has ordered a new science fiction series from “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers, who here executive produce under their shingle Upside Down Productions.

“The Boroughs” will unfold over eight episodes, telling the story of a supernatural mystery. The logline for the drama series reads, “In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

The series order comes from the minds of Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) who will also serve as showrunners.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true,” Addiss and Matthews said in a statement. “They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of ‘The Boroughs.’”

The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce on behalf of Upside Down Pictures.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for ‘The Boroughs,’ we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands,” The Duffer Brothers said. “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

“The Boroughs” marks the latest project to come from the “Stranger Things” duo, who also recently announced their “Stranger Things” cartoon series, also headed to Netflix. The show is being developed by Flying Bark Productions with executive producer Eric Robles and is set in the “Stranger Things” universe in the vein of Saturday morning cartoons of the Duffer brothers’ childhood.

Season 5 of Netflix tentpole “Stranger Things” began its writing room in August 2022. Read here for everything we know about the last season.