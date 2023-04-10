‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Is a Go at Netflix

A “Stranger Things” animated series is coming to Netflix.

The streamer announced the greenlighted series order Monday, noting that the project is a new untitled animated series set within the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” universe. It is being developed by Flying Bark Productions and executive producer Eric Robles.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

The Duffer Brothers will produce the animated series on behalf of Upside Down Pictures alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on behalf of 21 Laps and Eric Robles on behalf of Flying Bark Productions.

Word of a spinoff started spreading as the penultimate fourth season of the live-action “Stranger Things” premiered in two parts on Netflix last summer. That tentpole sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

A premiere date for the new “Stranger Things” animated series has not yet been announced.

In 2022, the Duffer Brothers launched production company Upside Down Pictures. In addition to the expansion of the “Stranger Things” franchise via the newly announced West End production of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Kate Trefry, the company has multiple projects in development, including a live-action series adaptation of”Death Note” and an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The writers room for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” began in August 2022. Read here for everything we know about the last season.