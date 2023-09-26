“The Curse,” a new original series starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, will premiere on streaming for Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers Nov. 10 followed by a linear debut on Showtime on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m.

Co-written and co-created by Fielder (“The Rehearsal”) and Benny Safdie (“Oppenheimer,” “Uncut Gems”), the genre-bending series sees a newly married couple hit bumps in their relationship due to an alleged curse. They specifically feel the effects of the hex while trying to get pregnant and while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

A co-production of Showtime and A24, “The Curse” is co-created, executive produced and written by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder. Fielder also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer through their Elara banner.

Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. The series will have a world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 12 with a screening of the first three episodes.

Stone’s latest starring role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” will soon arrive on big screens starting December 8. Lanthimos’ second film with Stone after “The Favorite” (2018), won the top prize at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Stone won an Oscar for her work in Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” (2016).

The ten-episode series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria.