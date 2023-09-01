Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ Hailed as ‘The Raunchiest Film of the Decade’

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have reteamed and the result, “Poor Things,” is being heralded as a new classic for the ages.

In “Poor Things,” Stone plays a young woman named Bella Baxter who is brought back to life by the “brilliant and unorthodox scientist” Dr. Goodwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The reviews for the movie have been effusive in their praise and social media is hailing the film for embracing both Lanthimos’ brand of wackiness while also being extremely graphic.

Film critic Alex Billington said, “Poor Things is… the raunchiest film of the decade?! 🤯🫣 Everyone remember how much of a stir Antichrist caused?! Poor Things is that x100! THE WORLD IS NOT READY. Genius. Absolutely genius film. Loved it. Have so much to talk about.”

It’s no surprise that star Emma Stone is being cited as giving an awards-worthy performance as the Frankenstein-esque monster. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay said, “#PoorThings Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone deliver their best film to date. It’s visually delicious and wildly entertaining. Emma is pitch-perfect and remarkable as Bella on a journey of liberation and equality. Obsessed with the awe-inspiring costume and production design.”

Yasmine Kandil, of the film site DiscussingFilm, also praised Stone but said Mark Ruffalo, is also worthy of praise. “POOR THINGS is a truly phenomenal adaptation that is both loyal & unrestrained. Emma Stone delivers an utterly enchanting career-best performance with Mark Ruffalo not far behind. This is Lanthimos operating at his very finest level of artistic expression #Venezia80.”

You can see other reactions below. “Poor Things” hits theaters December 8.

Now that the POOR THINGS embargo is up: Best performance of Emma Stone's career; genius feminist addition to the Frankenstein myth; picture Eliza Doolittle ditching Henry Higgins for a global sexual-healing rampage, and you're halfway there. One of my favorite films of the year. pic.twitter.com/6NpuIb0U7y — David Fear (@davidlfear) September 1, 2023

POOR THINGS is the most magical odyssey of humanity, science, & liberation that anyone could think of—so it makes sense that genius yorgos lanthimos is behind it. emma stone is utterly riveting as bella, turning out THE performance her career has been building towards #Venezia80 pic.twitter.com/slULb5fEHx — lex briscuso (▰˘◡˘▰) @ venice! (@nikonamerica) September 1, 2023

Wow. Yorgos Lanthimos' POOR THINGS is a mordantly funny, breathtakingly designed feminist fairy tale about a reanimated woman's odyssey of enlightenment that gives Emma Stone the juicy role of a lifetime. My @THR review of the #Venezia80 entryhttps://t.co/6MdWdbFGqT — David Rooney (@DavidCRooney1) September 1, 2023

Poor Things made me think: where the hell Mark Ruffalo has been? He needs to do movies like this. Yorgos Lanthimos once again brings out his crazy visuals and odd characters. Absolutely loved it. Wicked, horny and gorgeous. Emma Stone is stunning, one of her best performances. — Dalma Kiss (@dalmakiss91) September 1, 2023