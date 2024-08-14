Desi Lydic Jokes Kamala Harris Copied Trump’s Idea to Win ‘Against a Rapidly Deteriorating Candidate’ | Video

Hosting “The Daily Show” on Tuesday, Desi Lydic dropped a burn on Donald Trump that illustrated aptly how much the 2024 presidential race has changed since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee less than 3 weeks ago.

Lydic’s joke came during a look at the “conversation” between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, hosted on X/Twitter on Monday. Of course she mocked the weird way Trump kept slurring his words, and also some of the weirder stuff Trump said, including his vow to eliminate the Department of Education.

“He wants to close the Department of Education? Think this through Trump: Without schools, where are you going to ban books from? Think,” Lydic joked.

“It’s weird he’s even talking about sending teachers to the gulag. Trump has more popular policies, like his proposal to end taxes on tips, which is so popular that Kamala Harris now says that she supports it, and Trump is not happy about that,” Lydic continued, playing a clip from the Musk interview in which Trump complained about it.

“Look, to be fair, Kamala did copy Trump’s no tax on tips idea, which would make it the first time in history that a woman got credit for repeating a man’s idea,” she joked. “We did it, girl.”

“She didn’t stop there. Kamala also completely ripped off his idea to lead in the polls by three points against a rapidly deteriorating candidate,” Lydic added. “That was his thing.”

Lydic also noted the weird moment when Trump gushed about how attractive Harris looked on a recent cover of Time Magazine, which prompted her to ask, “Where did this come from? Did he have a sex dream about Kamala that he just can’t shake, and now everything feels different. Can’t focus on anything. He’s just going through Time Magazine looking for a centerfold?”

“Either way, I think we finally found the one thing Trump is incapable of lying about. If he thinks someone is hot, he’ll say they’re hot. He’ll lie about winning an election, but he has deep respect for the sanctity of bangability. That’s noble,” Lydic quipped.

You can watch the entire “The Daily Show” segment below: