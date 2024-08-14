Desi Lydic Says ‘The Daily Show’ Is Built for These Crazy Political Times

Given the state of U.S. politics after the past four weeks, one would expect most politically-focused shows to be in meltdown mode. But “The Daily Show” isn’t most shows.

“[Election years] are the seasons we get most excited about,” Desi Lydic, who is hosting this upcoming week starting on Tuesday night, told TheWrap. “We’re really clicked in and prepared to turn at a moment’s notice, and shift the story to accommodate for the day’s news. That’s kind of what we’re built for.”

Earlier this summer, the team was prepared for “the world’s most terrifying and also perhaps boring reboot” in another face-off between former President Donald Trump and sitting President Joe Biden. But between the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, and Biden stepping down as the primary Democratic candidate to be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, any level of predictability has been thrown out the window.

Lydic, who was hired on “The Daily Show” in 2015, learned the “hard” way that it’s a fool’s errand to guess the results of any election. “We were all so sure of what the outcome was going to be [in 2016], and I think most of us were incredibly shocked on Election Night,” Lydic said. “You cannot predict what’s going to happen. Polls are one thing, but the American people will speak and we just have to wait and see.”

As unpredictable as this election season may be, “The Daily Show” found calm waters after some turmoil in years past. Toward the end of 2022, Trevor Noah shocked the comedy community when he announced he was stepping down from hosting “The Daily Show” to focus on his standup career and touring. That decision led to last year’s history-making season of the series, which employed a revolving door of guest hosts rather than immediately naming Noah’s successor.

“It was definitely an adjustment,” Lydic said, noting that it was “a little nerve-wracking” to start 2023’s season. “It was very much an experiment to try out having on different voices every week, like how is that going to work? How are we going to write to that? How are we going to produce to that? And how can we come in and help support them as correspondents?”

As stressful as it may have been, that season allowed Lydic to work with some of her comedic heroes, such as Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman, whom she described as “nothing but loving and supportive and cool,” as well as Marlon Wayans.

Lydic credited Jennifer Flanz, who has been the showrunner of the Comedy Central staple since 2013, for that stability as well as the “incredible” team of nearly 200 people on staff. She praised Flanz and the series’ writers for “seamlessly” writing for a new voice every week.

“[It’s] a real testament to how good everyone is here at their jobs and how hard everyone works,” Lydic said.

But on a larger scale, it prepared the “Daily Show” team for the current form of the show. Ever since Jon Stewart returned as a host and executive producer earlier this year, the late night show has blended its old format with the new. While Stewart hosts on Mondays, correspondents Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper take turns each week hosting Tuesdays through Thursdays. These alternating hosting duties even apply to the show’s live events, such as its coverage of the upcoming DNC the week of Aug. 19. While the news team will be hosting from Chicago Monday through Wednesday, Stewart will host live on Thursday night.

It’s a format change that’s paid off. This year, “The Daily Show” is nominated for seven Emmy awards, including Outstanding Talk Series. Additionally, Lydic specifically is nominated for Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her segment, “Desi Lydic Foxsplains.”

“I always wanted to get that opportunity, but I never thought that I would ever have the chance to sit at the desk,” Lydic said. That dream has now repeatedly become a reality as this week marks Lydic’s third time hosting.

The most difficult element of hosting has been the authenticity the role requires. Lydic explained that when she acts as a correspondent, she’s portraying a “very arch” version of a specific perspective.

“When you’re sitting at the desk, that’s a really vulnerable exercise. We are ourselves at the desk, and it’s our point of view. We get to form a take on something, and we get to have a hand in shaping the show and inviting on guests,” Lydic said. “It’s such an incredible challenge, and it’s been an absolute gift.”

Hosting a late night show is a daunting job for anyone. “No one hands you a manual. You don’t know how to do it until you just jump in,” Lydic said. But as she and her co-hosts have been navigating these new waters, Lydic is happy to have a team behind her that is “the best in the business” as well as a “mentor” in Jon Stewart.

“[Stewart has] been incredibly generous and supportive,” Lydic said. “Mostly just watching him in action and absorbing all of it, it’s a gift.”

Stewart originally signed back onto “The Daily Show” as a co-host through the 2024 election, as well as an executive producer through 2025 with the option to renew his commitment to the show. As for whether or not Stewart will continue his stint past the election, that remains unclear.

“I don’t know what the ultimate plan will be. It’s above my pay grade at this point. But we’re all operating right now from a place of ‘This is a show. This is what the show looks like,’” Lydic said.

For now, Lydic is having a “great time” passing the hosting baton around with Stewart at the helm.

“I’ll watch Ronny and learn something in the way that he tackles the desk. Same thing with Jordan and Costa. We really learn from each other, and we’re sending stories to one another. We’ve got each other’s backs,” Lydic said. “Then we’re all collectively watching Jon on Mondays. It’s the ultimate master class. So we’re enjoying this era. We’re having the best time, and we’ll see what happens.”

This marks Lydic’s ninth year at “The Daily Show.” When asked if she was planning to continue on the show or if she wants to host her own project one day, the comedic actor said that she’s “open to everything.”

“I waited tables for 10 years and was trying to book small guest star gigs on shows for a long time. So it is not lost on me what a privilege it is to be on a show for nearly a decade now,” Lydic said. “I’m having the time of my life, and I’m excited to see what’s to come.”