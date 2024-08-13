Jon Stewart Mock’s Trump’s Weak Kamala Harris Attacks, Advises He Repeat Jan 6 at the DNC to Bring Biden Back | Video

Jon Stewart spent 18 minutes — more than half the show’s length — on Monday’s “The Daily Show” making fun of how badly Donald Trump has adapted to Kamala Harris as his opponent.

And after a lengthy look at how Trump’s main attacks on Harris have either been racist, or weak repurposing of attacks originally aimed at Joe Biden, Stewart then spent some time mocking Trump’s weird, delusional claims that Joe Biden will somehow re-enter the presidential race and take the nomination back from Harris.

This led Stewart to give some unusual advice to Trump on how to proceed: Foment another Jan. 6-style attack at the DNC.

Watch the whole clip below:

But before getting to that point, Stewart ran through a lot of material, including the absurd and hilariously false claims Trump made last week about former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Trump claims he was once on a helicopter with Brown, the helicopter almost crashed and then Brown, rattled by the ordeal, told Trump several bad things about Kamala Harris, who Brown used to date.

The only true thing in Trump’s account is the near-crash. As other people have confirmed, the event happened in 1990, and it Nate Holden, a former Los Angeles city councilor and California assembly member, not Brown, and Holden didn’t know Harris, who had only graduated from law school the year before. Stewart had a lot of fun mocking all of this.

Then he got into how Trump keeps claiming that Joe Biden is somehow going to take back the nomination. Stewart played a particularly pathetic clip of Trump, at a rally on Friday in Montana, saying, “I hear he’s going to make a comeback at the Democrat convention. He’s going to walk into the room and he’s going to say, ‘I want my presidency back. I want another chance to debate Trump. I want another chance.’”

“He’s not coming back. He’s not coming back,” Stewart said directly to the camera as if he was talking to Trump. And that got him to the Jan. 6 joke.

“I get it, you wanted to run against Joe Biden. Just two old dudes going toe to toe fungus. Last Hurrah,” Stewart said. “It’s not fair. Now you’ve got to run against someone who appears healthy and youthful and happy, her vigor standing as a stark counterpoint to whatever front butt thing you have going on.”

“And it’s pretty clear that Biden isn’t going to do what needs to be done to stop this steal,” Stewart said with a gleam in his eye. “Someone I know loves stopping steals, right? Kamala Harris accepts the nomination next Thursday night, which means it may be time to get the gang together storm the convention, pull as August 22, this time on behalf of Joe Biden. All you need is thousands of supporters who have not yet been sent to jail yet for being part of the last mob, or sent to jail so early in the process, they’re already out.”