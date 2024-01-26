“The Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng is excited for Jon Stewart’s return to the show, but that doesn’t mean he’s not poking fun at how long the decision-making process was.

Appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday, Chieng kicked things off by celebrating Stewart’s return, noting how much he admires the former full-time host.

“It’s great! Who better to take over the show than the guy who invented the show, kind of?” Chieng said. “Yeah! The guy who pioneered modern American satire is back!”

Host Seth Meyers agreed “as choices go, it’s a pretty easy one to make,” prompting Chieng to poke fun at the fact that it took so long, as previous host Trevor Noah exited “The Daily Show” in December 2022.

“Yeah, it only took more than a calendar year to make that choice, so way to go,” Chieng said.

“It is funny that it took a calendar year to come back to the last guy who had the job,” Meyers agreed, to which Chieng winced a bit and joked that it was “great decision-making.”

Stewart will return to the Comedy Central original every Monday throughout the 2024 election cycle starting Feb. 12, the day after the Super Bowl airs on CBS. In place of finding a full-time host, “The Daily Show” correspondents will handle the other nights.

You can watch Ronny Chieng’s full appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video above.