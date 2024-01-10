Seth Meyers and Dua Lipa Get Matching Tattoos in Front of Live Audience | Video

Seth Meyers and Dua Lipa cemented their friendship forever, as the pair got matching tattoos in front of a live audience. The moment marked the NBC host’s first-ever tattoo, and yes, he slowly sipped on a tequila shot through the whole process.

Appearing on Tuesday night’s show, Dua Lipa explained why she had to leave early on the day she and Meyers taped their “Day Drinking” segment — she literally fell asleep in the bathroom of the bar they shot at and had to be escorted out in a wheelchair — lamenting that they weren’t able to finish the segment.

So, to make up some of what they missed, the pair did a bit more drinking, taking a shot from a Barbie dreamhouse. But that wasn’t all they had planned, apparently.

“Dua and I agreed, before Day Drinking, that we would get matching tattoos,” Meyers revealed.

The late night host noted that he had never gotten a tattoo before, so the plan was just to get “a solitary dot.” But, Dua Lipa wasn’t quite sold on that idea.

“Well, I think we should — maybe a little star,” she suggested.

“Are you pulling a fast one on me?” Meyers said, standing up to grab the bottle of tequila they had at the ready.

And, if you think this is just a bit where they’d chicken out, you’d be wrong. The duo indeed both got a small star tattooed on them — Dua Lipa on her foot and Meyers on his leg — by tattoo artist Bang Bang.

You can watch the whole endeavor in the video above.