‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Women Talking,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Land Writers Guild Nominations

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Women Talking” and “The Fabelmans” are among the films nominated in the film categories for the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards, the WGA, West and WGA, East announced on Wednesday.

In the Adapted Screenplay category, the guild went for Oscar nominees “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking,” along with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.”

In Original Screenplay, Oscar nominees “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Tar” were nominated, as were “The Menu” and “Nope.”

It is unusual for the Writers Guild to announce its nominations after the Oscar nominations. The two bodies often differ because of WGA eligibility rules that restrict eligibility to screenplays that were written under the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement or under a similar agreement with an allied international guild.

This year, that disqualified scripts including the Oscar-nominated “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Triangle of Sadness” in the original category and “Living” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” in adapted. “Aftersun,” “Empire of Light,” “The Whale” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” were among the other scripts not eligible for a Writers Guild Award nomination.

In the WGA’s documentary screenplay category, the nominees were “2nd Chance,” “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing,” “Last Flight Home,” “Moonage Daydream” and “Viva Maestro!”

Winners will be announced at the Writers Guild Awards, which will take place in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York City on March 5.

The list of nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment