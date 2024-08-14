‘The Gentlemen’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Guy Ritchie will return to co-write and direct the series based on his 2019 crime film

Theo James in "The Gentlemen" (Netflix)
Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” will continue at Netflix. The streamer has renewed the crime thriller series for a second season, with Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings due to reprise their roles. Ritchie will also return as director, co-writer, creator and executive producer.

Additional casting news for “The Gentlemen” Season 2 will be announced at a later date, and filming is due to begin next year. The second season will consist of eight episodes.

The series is based on Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name and follows Eddie Horniman (James), who unexpectedly inherits his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game.

The Netflix series performed extremely well upon release in March of this year, amassing 1.21 billion viewing minutes over its first four days according to Nielsen.

Ritchie will co-write Season 2 with Matthew Read. Executive producers are Ritchie, Will Gould, Matthew Read, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Marc Helwig for Miramax Television and Ivan Atkinson.

“The Gentlemen” is produced by Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax Television.

