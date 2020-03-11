‘The Hunt’ Film Review: Satire-Thriller Takes Aim at Red and Blue America Alike
Betty Gilpin gives an awards-worthy performance as the one character, liberal or conservative, not blithely demonizing the other side
“The Hunt” may be new and controversial, but stories about humans hunting humans for sport have been around since, at the very least, Irving Pichel and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s “The Most Dangerous Game,” and they’ve pretty much always been used to explore the evils of one form of dehumanization or another.
It’s not supposed to be thrilling to watch a rich psychopath kill poor people. It’s supposed to be a thrill to watch the hunted turn on the hunter. The hunter, in simple terms, is always the a-hole.
Craig Zobel’s “The Hunt” is a little more complex than that, but it’s still a raucous, funny, ultraviolent exploitation thriller about people trying to kill each other. Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts star as conservatives who suddenly wake up in a forest with a box full of weapons awaiting them in the middle of a field. No sooner do they arm themselves than the bullets start flying, and they realize that the stories of “Manorgate” are very, very real.
No, you didn’t miss a meme: “Manorgate,” in this movie’s slightly alternate universe, is a right-wing conspiracy theory that claims rich liberals are kidnapping conservatives, letting them loose in a large manor, and hunting them for sport. To the potential victims of “The Hunt,” this predicament is harrowing but proves, at the very least, that every single horrible thing they ever believed about liberal America is true (i.e. it’s comprised entirely of condescending, amoral hypocrites who desperately need to be stopped for the good of the nation).
But as we quickly learn, once we start spending time with the hunters in this horrifying hunt, the liberals think the exact same thing about their victims. Practically everyone in “The Hunt” believes the absolute worst about their political opponents. Misinformation has run rampant. Now everybody hates each other to the extent that something that should be preposterous, like “Manorgate,” has actually happened.
Zobel’s film hates the condescending worldview of its characters with a fiery, unmistakable passion. Practically every character in “The Hunt” lets their personal sense of moral superiority turn them into, if not a monster, then at least an unlikable jerk. So although the heroes of “The Hunt” are the conservatives who turn the violence back on the oppressors, and kill those rich liberal a-holes at the center of this nightmare storyline, almost nobody seems like a decent human being. Practically everyone has let partisan politics, political echo chambers, social media and personal bias turn them into a walking, talking internet troll.
Everyone, that is, except for a woman named Crystal. As played by Gilpin, Crystal is the only person who wakes up in Manorgate and doesn’t talk about how it justifies her worldview. She just gets up, gets armed, and spends the rest of the film trying to find a pack of cigarettes (harder than it sounds) and killing everybody who stands in her way. Crystal has clearly received survival and weapons training, and in real-world situations, and she has clearly come out the other end of that experience with lots of personal baggage.
Gilpin’s performance in “The Hunt” is nothing less than instantly iconic. The actor is not content to let Crystal be a stoic, mysterious badass: She fills every scene with running commentary. Gilpin’s expressions and, more importantly, her bizarre high-pitched sound effects add vital objectivity and absurdity to Zobel’s satire. It’s as though she left Earth to fight alien xenomorphs 20 years ago and just now returned, found out about Twitter, scanned it for about five minutes, and decided everyone has gone stupid in her absence.
Gilpin gives a genuinely masterful comic performance, a seriously cool action performance, and — when we finally learn a little about her — she also reveals that Crystal is a surprisingly rich and nuanced individual. If there was any justice in Hollywood, she’d have an Oscar campaign at the end of the year.
The rest of “The Hunt” is filled with broad caricatures, courtesy of screenwriters Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”), but that’s not a bug, that’s a feature. They’re pretty much all going to die horrible deaths, so they need to be cartoon characters if the movie is going to stay funny. Zobel keeps the gore lurid but ridiculous, making it extremely difficult to mistake “The Hunt” for a glorification of violent behavior. People get blown up and stabbed and still have funny things to say afterwards. It’s full of exciting action, but the tone is closer to a Monty Python routine than it is to “Surviving the Game.”
Funnily enough, the cinematography by Darran Tiernan (“Star Trek: Picard”) is perhaps the most grounded element of “The Hunt.” Tiernan’s understated lighting and framing provides a vital counterpoint to the film’s absurdity, because it allows us, for brief moments, to take the story seriously, before the next bizarre plot point, over-the-top killing or acerbic line of dialogue shocks us back into the satire.
It’s hard to say who “The Hunt” is made for, but only because we’re so used to films being made either for one side, the other, or for folks trying to turn off their brains. Zobel’s film grapples directly with the political spectrum and uses everything we love and hate about each other as fodder for humor and horror.
It’s confrontation as a form of catharsis, the exact opposite of escapist entertainment. But perhaps, if everybody in the audience can accept occasionally being the brunt of the joke, it can have the exact same effect, giving us what we don’t know we needed instead of what we asked for but could easily do without.
14 Shows Delayed or Changed Because of Real-World Violence, From 'Mr Robot' to 'Heathers' (Photos)
It's a drastic step when a television network changes its programming in the wake of a national tragedy. But nowadays it's all too common to see a show pulled, delayed, or even changed out of sensitivity for current events. In the wake of the recent massacre in Las Vegas that left nearly 60 dead and hundreds more injured, FX has a scheduled episode of "American Horror Story" that features a mass shooting set to air Oct. 10. Will the network make changes around the episode? Here TheWrap recalls 12 other shows that have altered programming in the face of real-world violence.
40th Annual Academy Awards
The awards show was originally scheduled for April 8, 1968, but was postponed two days out of respect for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated four days earlier. A number of attendees, including Sidney Poitier and Sammy Davis Jr., planned to attend the slain civil rights leader's funeral -- held on the same day as the original Oscars date -- and had said they wouldn't attend the awards show.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"
The Joss Whedon supernatural drama was affected not once but twice by real world events, specifically the Columbine massacre. The show's third season had two episodes that featured school violence. One, called "Earshot," featured a plot concerning a student who goes to the top of a tower with a rifle. It was set to run a week after Columbine, but was pulled and postponed.
Wb
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"
The Season 3 finale "Graduation Day, Part Two" also featured violence on school grounds. Specifically (and spoilers for a nearly 20-year-old episode), the school is destroyed. Two hours before it was set to air, the WB postponed the episode, fearing fallout from Columbine. The finale's airing was delayed for two months, but fans were furious about the decision and the network ended up posting it online.
WB
53rd Annual Emmy Awards
That year's Primetime Emmys were set to air on Sept. 16, 2001, but the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 caused it to be postponed. The awards were postponed a second time after the U.S. launched airstrikes against Afghanistan. The ceremony was eventually held in November, with Ellen Degeneres hosting, but it still marks the first and only time a major awards show had to be postponed twice.
Getty Images
"Friends"
In the Season 8 episode "The One Where Rachel Tells..." a scene that originally had Chandler joking about a bomb in an airport -- leading to him and Monica getting detained -- was changed following Sept. 11. The scene was reshot with Monica complaining about another newlywed couple that got perks.
Getty Images
"Hannibal"
The Bryan Fuller series about Hannibal Lecter never shied away from gore and viscera, but the show's fourth episode, "Oeuf" was pulled completely from the airwaves. The plot revolved around a woman who was brainwashing children to kill their families. While the episode was set to air in April 2013 -- four months after the Sandy Hook shooting -- NBC delayed airing it indefinitely due to the subject matter. The episode has never aired.
NBC
"Castle"
"Castle" made a small change following the Boston Marathon bombings in April 2013 since the episode "Still" involves the team looking and trying to dismantle a time sensitive bomb. It was eventually switched with the next episode in the lineup, delaying its airing by one week.
ABC
"The Cosby Show"
When the Bill Cosby sexual assault scandal hit a peak in 2015, many networks and people moved quickly to separate themselves from the comedian. This included TV Land, BET, Bounce TV and other networks refusing to air reruns of his sitcom "The Cosby Show." However, the real loss was from NBC, which decided to cancel plans to develop a new Cosby show.
Getty Images
"19 Kids and Counting"
Josh Duggar, the eldest of the titular 19 kids, became the focus of a sexual molestation scandal. However, TLC took a few weeks to issue a decision on the reality show's fate. The network eventually decided to cancel the show.
TLC
"Mr. Robot"
The Season 1 finale of USA Network's hacker thriller had to be postponed because it contained a scene similar to the events that occurred on the same day. In Roanoke, Va. on Aug. 26, 2015, a former reporter killed two of his colleagues live on air. The shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. In the "Mr. Robot" finale, somebody commits suicide during a broadcast. USA aired the episode the following week.
USA Network
"Documentary Now!"
An episode of the IFC mockumentary series starring Bill Hader and Fred Armisen was also postponed due to the Roanoke shootings. "Dronez: The Hunt for El Chingon," was about two journalists who decide to track a notorious drug kingpin despite safety concerns. The episode was replaced with "Kunuk" and aired it a week later.
IFC
"The Last Ship"
The Season 3 premiere of "The Last Ship" was postponed following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. The episode featured a shooting at a Vietnamese nightclub.
TNT
"Shooter"
USA Network shelved the 2017 series premiere of its Ryan Phillippe-led sniper series "Shooter" for a number of months following a mass shooting in Dallas, Texas, which saw 12 police officers and two civilians shot by a sniper during an otherwise peaceful protest.
The Paramount Network delayed the launch of its 2018 sitcom based on the 1998 high school-set dark comedy "out of respect" for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The original film featured multiple high schoolers killing themselves and each other.
Paramount Network
"Alternatino with Arturo Castro"
The Comedy Central sketch show's seventh episode featured a sketch about mass shootings, and was pulled after a gunman killed three people at a garlic festival in Northern California two days before it was scheduled to air. In the sketch, Castro played a Guatemalan immigrant who is confused by the prevalence of gun violence in the United States. The network originally planned to play the episode one week later, on August 6, but after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed 30 people on August 3 and 4, it is possible that the episode will be postponed again.
Comedy Central
