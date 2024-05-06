“The Idea of You” centers on the romance between an art gallery owner and the much younger member of a fictional boyband, but the songs he and his bandmates sing are very real. And they’re part of a soundtrack full of some heavy-hitters in the music industry.

The film, now streaming on Prime Video, tells the story of Soléne Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, still reeling from a traumatic divorce, who stumbles into the trailer of Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a member of a boy band called August Moon.

And, as we learned in Prime Video’s reimagining of “Cinderella,” Nicholas Galitzine does indeed have an incredible voice. Among other songs in that film, he sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” which, of course, an entire generation associates with Anne Hathaway, as she sang it in the movie “Ella Enchanted.”

Though the two have never really discussed the coincidence at length, Galitzine did note that he loves her version of the song, and joked about a future collaboration.

“I mean, she’s obviously — you and I can agree — she’s a wonderful, wonderful singer. So maybe, who knows, maybe in the future, we’ll do a duet of ‘Somebody to Love’ together,” Galitzine told TheWrap.

For now though, he’s singing solo, and he sings quite a few of the songs in “The Idea of You,” including a track named for the title. He’s joined on the soundtrack by incredible musicians, including St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers and more.

Here are all the songs in “The Idea of You,” including those from August Moon.

“Light On” by Maggie Rogers

“If We Ever Broke Up” by Mae Stephens

“I Got You” by Nicholas Galitzine

“Cold Killer” by Redlight King

Taste (Remix) by Nicholas Galitzine and R3HAB

“Digital Witness” by St. Vincent

“Actor Out of Work” by St. Vincent

“Stranger” by Chris Lake

“I Go” by Peggy Gou

“Closer” by Nicholas Galitzine

“Guard Down” by Nicholas Galitzine

“In Your Room” by The Bangles

“Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“I Can Dream About You” by Dan Hartman

“More More More” by Andrea True

“Paper Bag” by Fiona Apple

“Pay Your Way in Pain” by St. Vincent

“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton

“Dance Hall Days” by Wang Chung

“Dance Before We Walk” by Nicholas Galitzine

“Taste” by Nicholas Galitzine

“Battez-Vous” by Brigitte

“Voila” by Jeanne Cherhal

“Go Rogue” by Nicholas Galitzine

“The Idea of You” by Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie

“The Idea of You” is now streaming on Prime Video.