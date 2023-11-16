‘The Killer’ Snuffs Out ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in Top Streaming Movies List | Chart

David Fincher’s Netflix thriller followed a limited theatrical run with a weekend-topping streaming debut

Whip Media
The Killer
Michael Fassbender in "The Killer" (Netflix)

After a limited theatrical release, “The Killer” made its streaming debut on Netflix on Nov. 10, quickly becoming the top film on the platform. The action thriller is based on a French graphic novel series of the same name and stars Michael Fassbender in the eponymous role of the killer, a professional assassin who misses his mark and accidentally kills the wrong target, becoming a target himself. 

David Fincher, a prolific filmmaker known for his work on psychological thrillers, including “Seven” and “Fight Club,” directs the film. Work on the project began as far back as 2007, when the news broke that Fincher would be developing a film adaption of the comic book series with Paramount Pictures distributing.

Whip Media

Nick Lorenzo

Nick Lorenzo is a client solutions specialist at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Whip Media, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO partners, visit the Data and Analysis hub.

