After a limited theatrical release, “The Killer” made its streaming debut on Netflix on Nov. 10, quickly becoming the top film on the platform. The action thriller is based on a French graphic novel series of the same name and stars Michael Fassbender in the eponymous role of the killer, a professional assassin who misses his mark and accidentally kills the wrong target, becoming a target himself.

David Fincher, a prolific filmmaker known for his work on psychological thrillers, including “Seven” and “Fight Club,” directs the film. Work on the project began as far back as 2007, when the news broke that Fincher would be developing a film adaption of the comic book series with Paramount Pictures distributing.