Brie Larson Returns to the MCU in Intergalactic New ‘The Marvels’ Trailer (Video)

While Marvel Studios may not have a Comic-Con panel this year, the studio is taking advantage of the timing of the event to drop a brand new trailer for the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.”

Directed by Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”), the story finds Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers beset by challenges as a figure from her past (played by Zawe Ashton) threatens to destroy everything she loves. Complicating matters is the fact that Carol, her estranged niece Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) get their powers intertwined — every time one of them uses their powers, they switch places with one of the others.

The cast for the MCU film also includes Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh, with Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury following the Disney+ limited series “Secret Invasion.”

The film comes at an interesting time for Marvel Studios — the sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” marked one of the studio’s lowest-performing films at the box office in years ($476 million worldwide) when it opened in February, while May’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was back to business as usual ($843 million worldwide).

“The Marvels” is the final new MCU film of 2023, with “Captain America: Brave New World” on tap for May 2024 and the schedule murkier after that due to the ongoing strikes.

Watch the new trailer above. “The Marvels” opens exclusively in theaters on Nov. 10.

Kevin Feige produces the film. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.