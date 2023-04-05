It’s guessing time on “The Masked Singer” as the judges try to figure out who is Doll on this week’s episode. And in keeping with this week’s special movie night-themed episode, Ken Jeong once again takes a huge swing with his guess that Doll is Elvis. Or rather, the actor who most recently played The King in a movie.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode in the video above and see everyone’s reactions to Jeong’s guess. (Booing. Lots of booing.)

In the clip, Jeong reprises Leslie Chow, his character from “The Hangover” trilogy as he explains why he believes the Doll is “Elvis” star and Golden Globe-winner Austin Butler.

“Real talk, the doll is Austin Butler, and I’ll tell you why,” Jeong says over disbelieving laughter and boos from everyone else. “Don’t boo me. Look at me, I told you I was in ‘The Hangover.'”

But despite the strong disagreement, Jeong does make some valid points on why he believes the Doll is Butler.

“The Doll sings ‘Jail House Rock,’ Austin Butler sings ‘Jail House Rock,'” Jeong says. “And platinum records, right? ‘Elvis’ soundtrack was the number one movie soundtrack last year. Alright yes, I can’t help but falling in love with my guess… todaloo haters.”

Jeong then puts an exclamation on his guess by putting on his sunglasses and praising himself for thinking he’s right.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.