Wednesday is 80’s night on “The Masked Singer,” and the show is bringing out a 1980s superstar to make it official.

In the exclusive video clip above, Grammy Award-winning rapper Young MC has everybody dancing, as he performs his 1989 hit “Bust a Move.” Back in the day, the song peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 39 weeks and 20 weeks in the top 40 — and obviously became a dance party staple, unless you don’t know what to do (just bust a move).

While Young MC was rocking the crowd, of course he back-up dancers started break dancing – I mean it is 80’s night after all.

And just in case you missed last week’s episode, we finally got to see the identities of Fairy and Axolotl. You might remember, Ken Jeong was convinced Fairy was Jennifer Anniston, but it turned out it was “21 Jump Street” actor Holly Robinson Peete — so, we have to give Jeong a little credit when he pointed out the significance of the number 21.

As for Axolotl, the judges were on the right track thinking she was an athlete – it was WWE superstar Alexa Bliss. She admitted to TheWrap she got some advice from a member of NSYNC when she decided to join the show.

This season’s “The Masked Singer” contestants are very accomplished, with a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, six Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, four Golden Globe Nominations, five Medals, 26 Books, two Tony Award Nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.