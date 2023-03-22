So the judges on “The Masked Singer” are still trying to figure out who Fairy is this week, and Ken Jeong has another wild, wild guess.

He’s going from one Brad Pitt ex to another. Last week, he was certain Fairy was Angelina Jolie. Now he’s saying he’s sure it’s Jennifer Aniston.

“I know last week, I guess Angelina Jolie to a chorus of boos,” Jeong said. “Note taken, so I’m going to make it more realistic tonight this is Jennifer Aniston, and I’ll tell you why.”

Everyone laughed, including Nick Cannon and the other judges, but Jeong was adamant he’s got this all figured out.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode in the video above and see everyone’s reactions to Jeong’s guess.

“Let me finish. Don’t boo. I just said, not to boo,” Jeong told the rowdy crowd. “21, was a clue. This is a fact, look it up. In 1990, she was 21 years old, and started in the “Ferris Bueller” reboot.”

Jeong continued to make his case and said Fairy had to Aniston because she’s a nepo baby, and has a famous father. He said all of those clues makes it obvious that Fairy is Aniston.

The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.