Ken Jeong is known for taking big swings with his guesses on “The Masked Singer,” and this week is no different. But at least this time, he has some moral support from Oscar the Grouch.

Yes, Wednesday night’s episode brings quite a few guests to the show, including Oscar and his Sesame Street neighbors. That’s because he, Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and the gang all perform on the show too. (But we promise, you won’t see them unmasked).

Competing on “The Masked Singer” this week is the reigning champ Squirrel — who Ken swore last week is Margot Robbie — along with new challengers Jackalope and Fairy. And Ken is already certain that Fairy is Angelina Jolie.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode in the video above.

“Panther in the clues, that represents all the exotic jungles that she was in in ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,'” Ken argues, to booing from the crowd and heckling from his cohosts. But, like we said, Oscar the Grouch is ready to lend moral support — but mostly because it encourages grouchiness.

“Ken, don’t feel so bad,” Oscar reassures him. “I want you to know that your guesses are always my favorite. They get the audience booing and there’s no sweeter sound!”

Along with the Sesame Street gang, singer and current Fox reality host Jennifer Nettles joins as a guest panelist in the episode, and Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin makes a special appearance with his little brother, Damir.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.