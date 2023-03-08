It’s superhero night on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, but Ken Jeong thinks it might be the actress behind a beloved super villain that’s under one of the masks. This time around, the judge thinks Margot Robbie may have stopped by his show.

OK, calling Harley Quinn a super villain might be taking things a little far, but you get our point. Robbie became a household name thanks to her portrayal of the Joker’s love interest and for once, Jeong’s guess is actually based on a solid foundation rather than his typical reaches.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, and try to piece together a few clues for yourself, in the video above.

Apparently, figure skates are one of the clues given on the Squirrel’s identity, which Jeong takes to be a reference to Robbie’s turn — or technically, turns — on ice in “I, Tonya.” Jeong also notes that one of the clues was “all dolled up,” which lines up well with the fact that Robbie is starring as the eponymous Mattel doll in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” later this year.

The only rub is, as judge Jenny McCarthy — who is dressed as Harley Quinn, ironically enough — points out, that Robbie has never kissed Tom Cruise before (at least onscreen). That clue is apparently a big piece, as Jeong starts there in the clip, suggesting perhaps the Squirrel is Michelle Monaghan or Nicole Kidman, before officially guessing Robbie.

So, who’s actually under the squirrel mask? Well, there’s no way to know until she’s eliminated from the competition. That could be Wednesday night, or it could be a bit further down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see!

In the meantime, it’s worth remembering that this season’s contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, six Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, four Golden Globe Nominations, five Medals, 26 Books, two Tony Award Nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.