WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

They could dance, they could jive – but sadly, they could not make it past ABBA night on “The Masked Singer.” Here’s who went home in Week 2 of the reality competition series on Wednesday night.

Sadly, Rock Lobster was the first to be unmasked Wednesday after singing his heart out to “S.O.S.” As far as clues go, the audience was told that the singer behind the mask was someone who dances “for 15 seconds every day for 10 million people,” a man who “was a weird neurotic mess as a kid” and got expelled from three schools and someone who was “compulsive.” Among the visual clues was Diet coke, a Joker card, and for the celebrity clue, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” all star Shangela brought out a gavel.

With all of those factors, one popular guess from the judges was “Jackass” star Steve-O. But in the end, only Ken Jeong guessed correctly. And Rock Lobster was … Howie Mandel.

But of course, he wasn’t the only one to leave the show on Wednesday. Next to be unmasked was Night Owl.

She came out swinging — or flapping? — with “Fernando,” which earned her a spot against the returning Medusa in the Battle Royale. There, she sang “The Winner Takes It All,” and indeed, the winner took it all — to the next round, at least. Sadly for Night Owl, that winner was Medusa.

In the way of clues for Night Owl, we learned that she broke records on the top music charts at just 17 years old, is considered “the pop princess OG” and is a triple threat who’s starred in movies, TV shows and on Broadway.

So, who was beneath the mask? While most owls can turn their heads all the way around, this one took hers all the way off to reveal … Debbie Gibson! Gibson told TheWrap that she still has no idea who defeated her from under the Medusa mask, but hopes she’s able to take it all the way to the finish line.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.