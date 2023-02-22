It’s ABBA night on Wednesday’s new “The Masked Singer,” and the stakes are high as competitors look to advance to the quarter finals. In an exclusive clip of the episode, which you can view above, the judges make a dazzling entrance to the stage set to the iconic Swedish group’s “Mamma Mia.”

The minute-long clip of the Fox reality singing program depicts panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon kicking off the show with outfits fit for a dancing queen. Fringe, sparkles and background singers with disco balls for heads abound as the judges usher in the night’s ’70s-era festivities.

In the new episode, returning champ Medusa faces off against new contestants Rock Lobster and Night Owl, all of whom will perform ABBA’s most-known hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and “S.O.S.” Per usual, whoever amasses the most votes will head straight to the quarter finals.

Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” premiered last week. The episode saw the elimination of Gnome, legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, and Mustang, country singer-songwriter Sara Evans. The series is executive produced by Craig Plestis and Moira Ross; James Breen is showrunner.