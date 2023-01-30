Fox and Hulu Sign Multiyear Partnership to Continue Primetime Series Streaming

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have reached a multi-year content partnership which includes continued in-season streaming rights for Fox’s expansive programming slate and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance, the companies announced Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from “Family Guy” and “The Cleaning Lady” to “The Masked Singer” and “Next Level Chef” – will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following its linear telecast. Additionally, the deal includes a major alliance, whereby Fox and Hulu branding will jointly share presence across all Fox-owned and external marketing touchpoints to align live and on-demand viewing messaging of Fox content.

“Our long-standing, valued partnership with Hulu consistently generates impressive results and creates an important pathway for our scripted, unscripted and animated series to maximize viewer reach,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said in a statement. “Under this new deal, FOX solidifies its longer-term streaming strategy, while harnessing the power and strength of both Hulu and FOX to better serve our audiences and bring visibility to premium content across our streaming and linear platforms.”

In addition to “Family Guy,” other Fox series produced by Disney Television Studios include “9-1-1,:” “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Resident,” as well as fellow animated stalwarts “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Great North.”

Fox Alternative Entertainment produces unscripted series including “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Name That Tune,” and “Domino Masters” and “Next Level Chef” in association with Studio Ramsay Global. Upcoming series include “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”

Fox Entertainment Studios produces the mid-season single-camera comedy “Animal Control,” while the animated comedies “HouseBroken” and Dan Harmon’s all-new “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg,” which stars executive producer Jon Hamm, are produced by its Emmy Award-winning Studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

Other FOX programming includes the hit dramas “The Cleaning Lady” (Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment), “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment) and “Accused” (Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, All3Media America); the comedies “Call Me Kat” (That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment) and “Welcome to Flatch” (Lionsgate, BBC Studios and Fox Entertainment); unscripted series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Minnow Films) and “LEGO Masters” (Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment), “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” (Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato), “Hell’s Kitchen” (ITV Entertainment and A. Smith & Co.), “Beat Shazam” (Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television, BiggerStage and Shazam) and the upcoming new dating series “Farmer Wants a Wife” (Eureka Productions).

Monday’s announcement comes after Hulu and Fox reached a major program output deal, unveiled last February, that allows Hulu to stream all out-of-season episodes of key FOX unscripted and animated programs.

“Continuing to be the next-day streaming home for current FOX hits, along with out-of-season episodes of well-loved FOX titles, reinforces Hulu’s unique position in the streaming space – as the only SVOD service to carry next-day series from multiple broadcast networks,” Hulu president Joe Earley added. “FOX has always been a great partner, but now Rob and his teams are leveling-up our relationship with their new marketing commitments, helping viewers understand where they can watch all of these shows.”