Fox Entertainment has renewed its blockbuster Animation Domination slate of “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” for an additional two seasons, president of scripted programming Michael Thorn announced.

The early renewals of the trio, hailing from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, means that the long-running series will continue through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The stalwart Fox shows guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” Seasons 22 and 23 for “Family Guy” and Seasons 35 and 36 for “The Simpsons,” which has now surpassed its own record for the longest-running scripted series in television history.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Thorn said in a statement. “Three-plus decades of ‘The Simpsons,’ more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, added, “Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”

Fox is home to the longest-running primetime animation block in TV history, featuring the reigning first families of animation, the Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers. The three Emmy-winning adult-animated comedies currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 Season, marking the second, fourth and fifth consecutive seasons on the list for “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” respectively. Per the network, “Family Guy” also ranks as Fox’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season, averaging 5.1 million viewers.

“The Simpsons” is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer of “Family Guy.” Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as EPs and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

“Bob’s Burgers” was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers.