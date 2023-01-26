Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut in February

Prep those zombie sketches: “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal will host the Feb. 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Coldplay, NBC announced Thursday.

This will be the first time the actor, who also stars in the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, will have hosted. It is the seventh time the British group, who are on their “Music of the Spheres” world tour, have performed.

“The Last of Us,” which is based on the popular video game, debuted to monster ratings on Jan. 15. It set a new record for original drama series for HBO between the ratings of episodes 1 and 2.

Similarly, last week’s “SNL,” hosted by “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza, brought in the best ratings of Season 48 so far.

Viewership had dipped after several regulars, including Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, exited at the end of Season 47. Last month, Cecily Strong also exited the show; her last episode was Dec. 17.

This Saturday’s episode, Jan. 28 , will be hosted Michael B. Jordan and feature musical guest Lil Baby.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch all seasons of the sketch series on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels stands as series creator and executive producer.