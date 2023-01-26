Phoebe Waller-Bridge has set her new Amazon project after the Emmy-winning hit “Fleabag,” TheWrap has learned. Amid re-upping her Amazon overall deal, the writer-executive producer is developing a series adaptation of Claudia Lux’s “Sign Here,” billed as a dark comedy about a man who works in hell.

The logline is as follows: “A darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.”

Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins are serving as EPs for their Wells Street Films, with Lux co-writing the pilot and executive producing.

Last year, it was announced that the “Killing Eve” creator set a new series at Prime Video, the details of which are being kept under wraps. Production for that one was supposed to commence later that year and is presumably underway.

Waller-Bridge is best known for her work on “Fleabag,” and has won three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. She also created and starred in “Crashing,” also featuring Jonathan Bailey.

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Lux is represented by UTA and Lucy Cleland at Kneerim & Williams.