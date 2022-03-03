We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has a New Series in the Works at Amazon Prime Video

But we can’t yet tell you what it’s about

| March 3, 2022 @ 9:39 AM
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Getty Images)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Getty Images)

“Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a series on the way, TheWrap has learned.

The show is part of Waller-Bridge’s overall deal with Amazon Prime Video, but details of the project are being kept under wraps. It will begin production later this year.

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys for her work on Prime Video series “Fleabag,” including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series, all of them in 2019.

She is also the creator of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Comedy at Paramount
Also Read:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Comedy at Paramount

LIKE US