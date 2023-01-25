Justin Roiland Dropped by 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals

20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals have joined Adult Swim in cutting ties with “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites” co-creator and “Koala Man” executive producer Justin Roiland.

The move comes nearly two weeks after Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that first surfaced in a January 2020 criminal complaint.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson for Hulu Originals and 20th TV Animation told TheWrap in a statement.

“Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man” will continue without Roiland’s involvement.

Roiland is facing the DV charges in Orange County, California, concerning a criminal complaint filed by an anonymous Jane Doe, an intimate partner at the time, over an alleged encounter on or around Jan. 19, 2020. The writer-executive producer later that year pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

While Roiland appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a pre-trial hearing, the latest appearance date was continued to April 27.

Per publicly accessible records, the charges were filed in May 2020 and Roiland was subsequently arrested and freed after posting a $50,000 bond in August of that year. He was then arraigned in October. A court-ordered protective order was filed that month and instructed Roiland not to harass, threaten or surveil the Jane Doe and stated that he is not permitted to be within 100 feet of her, nor own or have access to guns. The order is through October 2023.

“Solar Opposites,” which was renewed for a fifth season in October 2022, follows a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. In addition to Roiland, the show’s voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Roiland co-created the series with Mike McMahan.

Meanwhile, “Koala Man,” which premiered on Hulu on Jan. 9, follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime. The show’s cast includes Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Hugh Jackman, Jemaine Clement, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Hugo Weaving, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O’Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran and Jarrad Wright

The series comes from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack (“YOLO: Crystal Fantasy,” “Smiling Friends”) – who also voices the titular hero – and is written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”). In addition to Roiland, the show is executive produced by Michael Cowap.

TheWrap’s Natalie Oganesyan contributed to this report