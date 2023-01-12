Justin Roiland, ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator and Star, Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Justin Roiland, the co-creator and star of animated comedies “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites,” is facing felony domestic violence charges in Orange County, California. He appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, per a report from NBC News.

The allegations of felony domestic violence were levied against Roiland, 42, in a 2020 criminal complaint by an anonymous Jane Doe, who was dating him at the time, over an alleged encounter on or around Jan. 19, 2020.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges later that year, made in a criminal complaint in Orange County Superior Court. The charges are one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

NBC News, which initially obtained the criminal complaint in the case, reported the case has been the subject of more than a dozen court hearings, including pre-trial hearings and a trial date has not been set.

The latest pre-trial hearing date was continued to April 27th.

Although most records are sealed, those that are publicly accessible state the charges were filed in May 2020 and Roiland was subsequently arrested and freed after posting a $50,000 bond in August 2020. he was arraigned in October of that year.

NBC News reported a court-ordered protective order was filed that month and instructed Roiland not to harass, threaten or surveil the Jane Doe. Further, he cannot be within 100 feet of her must not own or have access to guns. The order is through October 2023.

Other details, such as police body camera footage, police reports, medical reports and not public information and are sealed.

NBC first reported the news.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

